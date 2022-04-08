With a series of events featuring Former NFL Player turned Artist Brian Poli-Dixon and Celebrity Chef Irie Spice, this novel NFT drop is coupled with an exclusive opportunity to alternative investor access
MIAMI, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mike Owen, known in his industry as the Alpha Connector, along with his team of founders are thrilled to announce the upcoming launch of "The Room Club" NFT. By tokenizing membership into this exclusive club through the sale of The Room Club NFT, token holders become exclusive club members, gaining tiered access to 80 events from April 2022 to April 2023 in order to share, support, and build new projects together with other club professionals. The club's events will be a combination of in person, virtual reality, and digital experiences.
The Room Club will be launching on April 14th, 2022, with a VIP invite-only event for token holders and potential members to enjoy a night of cocktails, curated fare prepared by Celebrity Chef Irie Spice, and featured artwork from Former NFL Player turned Artist Brian Poli-Dixon. Invited guests include pro-athletes, musicians, actors, politicians, industry leaders, investors as well as sponsors from across the country.
"I am excited to be on the cutting-edge as a creator in this new NFT space," Owen says. "As an experienced event curator, I have seen over my 22 years (of experience) that I am the 'key to the door' when it comes to connecting people in business. So creating my own community where all I do collides at the intersections of new-age innovation, live events and alternative investments has truly been invigorating for not only myself, but for my team, our consumers and our high hopes for our current and future business in the Metaverse."
As for The Room Club's premier NFT, its pre-launch will take place on April 15th, and its official launch is scheduled for April 22nd, 2022. The team will drop a select amount of tokens in its collection over the course of a month, along with their coinciding events for April (included below).
More than just professional networking, membership into The Room Club provides access, influence, and education to its members by connecting founders, investors and other thought-leaders at the forefront of the alternative investment space. Furthermore, token holders will have the ability to discuss vetted projects, share ideas, and grow their businesses with the support of an elite community. Find out more by signing up for our whitelist at TheRoomClub.io.
Mike Owen is now available for interviews about "The Room Club" NFT. Contact Rhodman Enterprises at 404-423-4493 or 484-213 2608 | hello@rhodmanenterprises.com
ABOUT MIKE OWEN
Known as the Alpha Connector, Mike Owen is renowned for creating opportunities for people to invest, get investments, enhance their financial and other portfolios in various industries, all with a twist of fun. Hence, he is taking his 22 years of experience curating events to the Crypto Space to bring investors and founders together to create new streams of business and wealth in the Metaverse.
ABOUT THE ROOM CLUB NFT
The Room Club NFT (The Premier Alternative Investment NFT Club) is an alternative investment club providing access, contacts and influence to investors and VC's with capital in the alternative investment space. http://www.TheRoomClub.io
THE ROOM CLUB NFT SERIES OF EVENTS
- April 13th The Room Club LinkedIn Live event on NFTs
- April 14th The Room Club Launch Party at a private location
- April 15th The Room Club NFT pre-launch
- April 21st The Room Club Social at Salt 7 Las Olas
- April 22nd The Room Club NFT Launch
- April 26th The Room Club Investors Luncheon
- April 27th The Room Club Real Estate Launch Party
