PHOENIX, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) and Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS) are teaming up to support the military and veteran communities. The two nonprofits have officially partnered to increase awareness of their respective missions and to advance their common goal: providing currently serving military members, veterans, and their families with resources and support services to help them achieve or maintain a more positive lifestyle.
"We are thrilled to partner with Stop Soldier Suicide; it was a natural fit between our two organizations," said Mike Focareto III, Vet Tix founder, CEO, and U.S. Navy veteran. "Vet Tix events not only provide engagement opportunities and lifelong memories, they also help to reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, and enhance the quality of life of our VetTixers and their families. The partnership with Stop Soldier Suicide will introduce VetTixers to suicide prevention and intervention resources while continuing to provide them with memorable experiences. We care deeply about meeting the mental health needs of our service members and veterans and are excited to help bring awareness to the life-saving care provided by Stop Soldier Suicide."
"Stop Soldier Suicide is excited to begin this momentous partnership with Vet Tix, an organization that for more than a decade has honored the service and sacrifice of our men and women in uniform," said Chris Ford, CEO of Stop Soldier Suicide. "SSS has helped thousands of struggling service members and veterans through our proven model of trauma-informed care and saved hundreds of lives in the process. Our wish now is that thousands more who are in need of our services may find their way to Stop Soldier Suicide through the remarkable network Vet Tix has built."
About Veteran Tickets Foundation: Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix), a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides free tickets to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities to currently serving military members, veterans of all eras, and immediate family of those killed in action. Since 2008, Vet Tix has provided over 11 million free event tickets to more than 1.8 million members. In 2018 Vet Tix launched 1st Tix, which provides the same benefit to our nation's first responders that include current and retired law enforcement officers, firefighters, and EMTs. These events help service members, veterans and first responders reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build lifelong memories, and encourage them to stay engaged with American life and their local communities. Vet Tix spends over 95 percent of its revenue on its programs, ensuring that we give back to those who have given so much. Visit VetTix.org and 1stTix.org to learn more.
About Stop Soldier Suicide: Stop Soldier Suicide (SSS) is the only national nonprofit focused solely on reducing the military suicide rate. Our vision is a nation where service members and veterans have no greater risk of suicide than any other American. The goal of SSS is to reduce military and veteran suicide rates by 40 percent no later than 2030, effectively saving more than 2,400 lives per year. In 2021 alone, SSS saved almost 150 lives, the equivalent of an entire U.S. infantry company. Headquartered in Durham, North Carolina, SSS was co-founded in 2010 by three Army veterans amid the worst suicide crisis our military has ever seen. From its humble beginnings as a living room crisis phone line, SSS has grown over the last decade into the most innovative suicide intervention effort the country with a staff of more than 60 people. Today, SSS provides consistent, confidential, trauma-informed care for U.S. service members and veterans at highest risk for suicide through its one-of-a-kind suicide intervention model, innovative use of data insights, and a technology-first approach. These services are all provided completely free of charge to our clients, regardless of period served or discharge status. To learn more or to donate, please visit StopSoldierSuicide.org.
