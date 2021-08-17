PHOENIX, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Since its creation, Vet Tix has now distributed over 10 million free event tickets to their VetTixers. That's the equivalent of more than the total population of the state of Michigan.
By receiving donated event tickets, or monetary donations to procure tickets, Vet Tix provides free tickets to events such as sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family events to its over 1.6 million members, referred to at VetTixers. Those who are eligible consist of veterans of all eras, currently serving members of the military including the Guard and Reserves, and the immediate family of those service members killed in the line of duty. It's sister organization, 1st Tix provides the same opportunity to current and retired first responders comprising of police, fire and EMT personnel which also includes 911 dispatchers. (Click here for more information on Vet Tix https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EFxqwLUa4zs.)
"By achieving this major milestone of distributing over 10 million tickets to our VetTixers, we're able to give back by creating memories that will last a lifetime to our VetTixers and 1stTixers who've made the sacrifices of service to our nation and local communities," Michael Focareto III, Navy veteran, Founder, CEO of Vet Tix said. "Vet Tix is able to continue to achieve our mission of 'giving something to those who gave,' due of the generosity of or amazing donors. We're grateful for their continued support," Focareto added.
Vet Tix has more than 20,000 donors who believe in the Vet Tix mission. Donors include the live music industry, sports leagues and teams, motorsports organizations, college athletics programs, performing arts and family-oriented entertainment organizations and private donors. Vet Tix's largest donor is Live Nation Entertainment, who has donated more than $10 million in tickets for concerts across the country.
It's free to become a member and take advantage of the opportunity to attend events for free for you and your family and friends to help reduce stress, strengthen family bonds, build life-long memories and encourage service members, veterans and first responders to stay engaged with local communities and American life.
About Veteran Tickets Foundation:
Veteran Tickets Foundation (Vet Tix) is a national 501(c)(3) non-profit that provides event tickets to their 1.6 million verified veterans, currently serving military and first responder members. To date, Vet Tix has distributed nearly 9.5 million tickets. They have built a well-respected brand over the years and hundreds of thousands of testimonials have come in from their members (VetTixers) sharing how the experiences they and their donors have provided over the years has contributed to incredible lifelong memories, created an opportunity for service men & women to reintegrate into society and American life all while strengthening their family bond and sharing event experiences.
For interviews or to submit entertainment performances to be included in the broadcast please call Heather Rausch at 602.677.9535 or email events@vettix.org. To make a monetary donation, visit https://www.vettix.org/c/SupportVetTix
