CARROLLTON, Texas, Dec. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- vFairs, the world's leading virtual events company, has been named a Market Leader in the Marketing Event Management Category within Research in Action's 2021 Vendor Selection Matrix (VSM) report.
The VSM report, released December 9th, offers an analysis of the top global vendors of marketing event management from the past year to give business decision makers an unbiased view of the best solutions available to them. The results take into account over 100,000 data points from over 1,500 marketing and business managers over the past year.
Overall, vFairs scored leading grades for Market Presence, Growth Rate and Customer Traction. Additionally, vFairs was recognized as a leader in Event Management, Audience Engagement, Event Marketing and Support Services categories. These scores denote a high level of quality and satisfaction with the virtual & hybrid events platform as compared to other competitors in the space. As such, vFairs was announced as a Market Leader in the global Marketing Event Management space.
"vFairs is proud to offer a high quality solution that is recognized as a market leader, not only by unbiased analysts, but also by real users," said Muhammad Younas, CEO of vFairs. "It is a privilege to be recognized for our work, and we look forward to continually improving our products and services."
The abridged report is available to view now.
About vFairs
vFairs strives to deliver top-class virtual events for all audiences, with an intuitive platform that recreates physical events through an immersive online experience. With a range of powerful features and dedicated support for users around the world, vFairs removes the hassle from organizing, exhibiting at, and attending events such as conferences, trade shows, and career fairs. vFairs is a 2021 Mid-Market Leader in the Virtual Event Platforms Category by G2.
