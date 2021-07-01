MEADVILLE, Pa., July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Life Almost Faked Them Out": a faith-based examination of one's true purpose. "Life Almost Faked Them Out" is the creation of published author Victoria Robertson, a passionate creator and lover of the arts.
Robertson shares, "God has given us all a story that is woven around our purpose, whether we choose to live a life that fulfills it or not. Our true purpose is to love, even though we don't know how much time we have. Life is filled with many options and so many people that it is sometimes hard to know which to choose and who to actually listen to. I'm grateful to God for placing some recognizably wise people in my life who are there to encourage me in making good choices.
"The aftermath and far reach for the spiritual resolve of a seemingly unfulfilled existence can cause prolonged and inexplicable grief. It is in the complete acceptance of humanity's biggest certainty, death, that one will start to acknowledge it as part of life and, in doing so, come back to life.
"Life almost faked them out! Hosea and India may never have had a successful life together on this plane due to their extreme differences in callings; their true purposes; and overall life's expectancy, desires, and dreams. Yet they had real love as real as Romeo and Juliet's."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Victoria Robertson's new book is an engrossing testament to the human need for love.
The author's writings are an honest look at relationships, faith, and the human condition. Readers will see pieces of themselves within the situations and characters found within.
View a synopsis of "Life Almost Faked Them Out" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Life Almost Faked Them Out" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
