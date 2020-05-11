CHICAGO, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based video agency p3 mediaworks teams up with Tiege Hanley LLC to reimagine the filmmaking process; producing a video ad using a fully remote production approach.
p3's creative concept, promoting Tiege Hanley's uncomplicated men's skin care and grooming brand, embraces the current remote conditions of the world as the storyline backdrop. The p3 team designed a fully remote virtual film set to make it possible. Chicago-based actor, Tony Carter of Gray Talent Group was "onset" in his living room, while Corey Gilbert and Andrew Lucas from p3 mediaworks directed his performance from their home offices. Meanwhile, Tiege Hanley Co-Founder Rob Hoxie was simultaneously able to weigh in - also remotely. p3 produced a behind-the-scenes video capturing the unique production process.
"We developed the initial creative over the weekend of March 14th, the same weekend we moved out of our office to work remotely," says Corey Gilbert, Co-Founder and Director at p3 mediaworks. "So we were all pretty close to the concept to say the least."
The production comes at a time when the industry has seen an all-too-familiar slowdown. The inability to shoot on location eliminates many traditional production options, so the p3 mediaworks team set out to design a production approach which could allow the director, producers and the client to monitor the action as they would on set.
"Tiege Hanley decided to green light this project because we are committed to maintaining communication and engagement with our customers despite the current climate," shares Rob Hoxie.
The ad for Tiege.com will debut on multiple social channels in early May, as remote life continues for most American consumers. The online retailer is used to mixing things up, using a DTC strategy and YouTube to carve out a robust voice in the marketplace since their launch in 2016.
About p3 mediaworks, Inc.: p3 mediaworks, Inc. is an award-winning video marketing agency in Chicago, IL. Founded in 2003 by brothers Corey and Curtis Gilbert, p3 provides a unique end to end solution spanning creative development, production and post-production; allowing organizations access to strategic, high-polish video deliverables.