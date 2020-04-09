DUBLIN, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ResearchAndMarkets.com identifies Video On Demand as one of the industries experiencing increased demand during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Perhaps the most obvious beneficiary of the current situation has been home entertainment companies like Netflix and other streaming services, to the point that Youtube and Netflix have reduced image quality to help internet providers cope with the surging demand for bandwidth. Online subscription companies, video-on-demand, livestreams and other such services will continue to flourish in the months ahead.

ResearchAndMarkets.com offers a variety of research reports covering Video on Demand and related topics such as Video Live Streaming.

Latest available reports on this sector include:

Video On Demand is just one area seeing an unexpected rise in demand. ResearchAndMarkets.com have identified the leading trends in the following article: 30 industries seeing a surge in demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic

