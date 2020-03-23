RESTON, Va., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Echo360, the video platform designed specifically for education, announced today that individual teachers can access the award-winning platform for free to ensure academic continuity as campuses close and instruction must be delivered remotely.
"Educators are facing an unprecedented challenge -- transitioning millions of students into fully online learners in a matter of days. And for many students, now grappling with home responsibilities, limited internet bandwidth, and upended schedules, simply logging into class at the same time is no longer feasible," said Dr. Perry Samson, Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Michigan, who teaches his courses on the Echo360 video platform. "Echo360's platform enables educators to record and share content, making it accessible 24/7, by a smartphone or computer. The platform is intuitive to use and allows instructors to use proven active learning strategies to engage students in an online environment."
The Echo360 platform is built specifically to support an instructor's unique pedagogical approach and can be used alongside traditional video conferencing platforms to encourage deeper student engagement. Instructors can use Echo360 not only to record and share lectures and other course content with their students, but also to facilitate active learning through a suite of digital engagement tools including contextual Q&A threads, confusion indicators, video-based student assignments, real-time polling, and instant analytics. Students can view recorded videos, as well as create and share their own video assignments, using any PC, Mac, or mobile device.
Higher education and high school instructors can request a free Echo360 account to record and deliver their classes online starting today, and come April will also be able to access free live video streaming capabilities.
"Instructors and students are being asked to quickly adapt to a new type of teaching and learning, all the while working to protect their personal and family health. In this chaotic time, we are adapting our platform on the spot to give instructors some choices and capabilities they might not normally have access to," said Fred Singer, founder and CEO of Echo360. "Our team is committed to working alongside educators to ensure they have the resources to continue teaching and to adapt to the unique needs of their students."
Instructors interested in receiving a complimentary Echo360 account can request an account by visiting: https://blog.echo360.com/echo360-instructor-edition.
About Echo360: Echo360 believes that improved outcomes start with great moments in the classroom. Developed by educators, Echo360 helps instructors record and extend those moments to improve learner engagement through accessible, engaging video-based learning. Through our smarter video platform, learners and instructors have 24/7 access to discussion of course material, presentation materials, and the lecture itself. We generate data that helps instructors, higher education institutions, and continuing education organizations proactively identify and pursue opportunities to improve learning outcomes. Today, Echo360 technologies reach more than two million learners at approximately 1,200 schools and organizations across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific.