TORONTO and MADISON, Wis., Sep. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Videolinq, a software-as-a-service company allowing users to send live video to multiple web and social media sites simultaneously and StreamText, the market leading realtime caption solution today announced a partnership.
The two organizations now offer an integrated solution which simplifies the process to encode closed captions directly into live video streams. The process is completely cloud-based. With the new partnership, users can add captions to video platforms like Vimeo, Facebook, YouTube, Brightcove, Twitch, Twitter and many more streaming service providers.
"For almost 20 years, StreamText has been providing industry leading realtime caption solutions. We are excited to partner with Videolinq so we can offer our customers a cloud based encoding option for closed captions," said Nick Wilkie, CEO of StreamText. Fred Munoa, Chief Marketing Officer of Videolinq added, "People are long used to seeing captions on television. As web-based video continues to grow, captioning is becoming just as important there. Videolinq can take this high-quality, caption-included video and distribute it everywhere in a quick and easy fashion."
About StreamText™
StreamText is the market leading realtime caption solution. Used by captioners, CART and court reporting service providers since 2003, we provide the link to reliable accessibility solutions for the deaf and hard of hearing. From the classroom to the corporate world, StreamText delivers the spoken word as realtime captions to virtually any platform or device with Internet access. For more information visit http://www.streamtext.net.
About Videolinq
Videolinq is the best solution for streaming live video to multiple web or social media sites. By acting as a centralized hub and providing innovative features like closed captioning, broadcast scheduling, custom players, and stream monetization, Videolinq saves time, money and bandwidth over creating multiple independent streams. Learn more at http://www.videolinq.com.
