TelevisaUnivision Inc. brings 11 popular sports and entertainment channels in the U.S., rounding out Vidgo's Latino and multicultural program offerings to subscribers.
ATLANTA, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vidgo, the top sports and entertainment streaming service that offers 100+ hours of trending on demand titles, premium channels, and local programming, is proud to announce the addition of the TelevisaUnivision linear networks in the U.S. to an already extensive lineup of channels. The world's leading Spanish-language content and media company, TelevisaUnivision features the largest collection of streaming, digital, television and radio platforms.
Committed to providing the best Spanish-language content for subscribers, Vidgo's partnership with TelevisaUnivision brings 11 different channels in the U.S. to the popular streaming service, each one offering shows and programs in various categories for viewers to enjoy, including sports, entertainment, family, and news.
"We are thrilled to welcome Univision networks to our live streaming platform. In our commitment to the Latino community, we now offer more inclusive programming to a diverse demographic," said Derek Mattsson, Chief Executive Officer.
Vidgo subscribers now have access to these Univision network channels: Univision, UniMás, Galavisión, TUDN, FOROtv, telenovelas, Bandamax, De Pelicula, De Pelicula Clasico, Telehit, and Telehit Musica.
"We are excited about our partnership with Vidgo that provides viewers access to our award-winning news, live sports and entertainment on Univision Networks," said Michael Angus, Executive Vice President, U.S. Distribution at TelevisaUnivision. From entertainment, news, and live sports coverage, Univision networks offer impressive and award-winning programming produced in Spanish that connects with Hispanics representing their diverse cultures authentically.
ABOUT VIDGO
Vidgo is a privately held prepaid over the top television streaming service with popular local channels, live sports, news, entertainment, family, and Latino programming. Each package includes three simultaneous device streams and is available at home or on the go.
ABOUT TELEVISAUNIVISION
As the leading Spanish-language media and content company in the world, TelevisaUnivision features the largest library of owned content and industry-leading production capabilities that power its streaming, digital and linear television offerings, as well as its radio platforms. The Company's media portfolio includes the top-rated broadcast networks Univision and UniMás in the U.S. and Las Estrellas and Canal 5 in Mexico. TelevisaUnivision is home to 36 Spanish-language cable networks, including Galavisión and TUDN, the No. 1 Spanish-language sports network in the U.S. and Mexico. With the most compelling portfolio of Spanish-language sports rights in the world, TelevisaUnivision has solidified its position as the Home of Soccer. TelevisaUnivision also owns and manages 59 television stations across the U.S. and four broadcast channels in Mexico affiliated with 222 television stations, Videocine studio, and Uforia, the Home of Latin Music, which encompasses 57 owned or operated U.S. radio stations, a live event series and a robust digital audio footprint. TelevisaUnivision is home to the global streaming services ViX and Blim TV, which altogether host over 50,000 hours of high-quality, original Spanish-language programming from distinguished producers and top talent. The company's prominent digital assets include Univision.com, Univision NOW, and several top-rated digital apps. For more information, visit televisaunivision.com.
