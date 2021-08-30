MIAMI, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Day After Tomorrow" actor Dennis Quaid hosts the educational program Viewpoint, with an upcoming episode covering the importance of consumers' water quality. The program will feature leading industry water quality experts discussing the necessity of streamlined, clean water. Content providers will supply info for the segment.
The United States is deemed to have one of the safest water supplies globally, with over 90 percent of Americans getting their tap water from community water systems. However, issues remain with water supplies in the U.S., with drinking water quality differing from location to location.
Millions of people in the U.S. face water quality problems due to contamination from sewage releases, naturally occurring minerals and chemicals (such as arsenic), local land use practices (pesticides and fertilizers), manufacturing processes (heavy metals), and malfunctioning on-site wastewater treatment systems (septic systems).
Faulty water filtration systems cause contaminants found in water supplies like PFAS or lead. PFAS chemicals can cause cancer, learning delays in children, and other various health issues.
Clean water is vital for overall health, so efficient and regulated filtering is necessary to help further prevent future contaminants from disrupting water symptoms. The Viewpoint segment will feature field experts from the water quality industry to discuss additional quality issues and solutions in the upcoming segment. Dennis Quaid will introduce the program.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is a Telly award-winning show distributed to participating stations. The short-form program is made with the goal of education and is created by a team of digital creators and producers.
