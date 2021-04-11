MIAMI, April 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockchain strategies are to be discussed on an upcoming episode of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The informational television segment will cover the innovative uses for the technology alongside the leading blockchain experts making strides in the industry. Content providers will supply information for the episode, which is to be produced by the creative team behind the Viewpoint program.
Blockchain made its debut in 2008 as part of a proposal for Bitcoin, a virtual currency system. It is an open, shared ledger that can efficiently record transactions between two parties in a verifiable and permanent way. Blockchains are commonly used for recording transactions made with cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.
Contracts and transactions, and the records, are part of the core structure of today's economic, political, and legal systems. With blockchain, contracts can be embedded with code and stored in transparent shared databases protected from deletion, revision, and tampering. Every process from signatures, to agreements and payments, could have a digital record and signature that could be validated, stored, shared, and identified. Blockchain can create transparency and protection where it currently is lacking. Viewpoint is proud to share information about the new advances in the digital world that are making futures brighter and will provide additional details about blockchain technology's uses in the latest episode. Dennis Quaid will introduce the segment on Viewpoint.
The short-form Viewpoint program is made for audiences with the intent to educate. The show has received multiple Tellys and is created by a tenured crew of creative developers and producers.
