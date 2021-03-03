MIAMI, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Viewpoint, an informational television program hosted by veteran American actor Dennis Quaid, is gearing up for a segment featuring sustainable green strategies in the agriculture industry. Top-of-the-line innovators and methods will be showcased in the segment to shed light on the importance of making the agriculture industry green.
Increased awareness about the environmental harm caused by typical agriculture practices has caused eco-friendly farming to become a top priority more than ever before. Legitimate and sustainable agriculture practices can offset the destruction of habitats, forest clearings, and the damage done by conventional pesticides.
Farmer and agriculturists are finding ways to reduce the impact cultivating land and produce have on the environment. A popular way farmers are changing the course of agriculture is by implementing renewable energy sources. Switching to green methods can significantly reduce the carbon footprint created by conventional farming. Renewable energy sources, such as solar power, hydropower, or wind, can be used as alternative energy methods. Solar power is useful for fueling pumping and heating systems, and hydropower, which is sourced from river water, can run various farming machinery.
Viewpoint is proud to highlight these sustainable agricultural methods in the upcoming segment. The program will feature the combined efforts of the show's development team and content providers. Making green changes can help ensure a healthy environment for generations to come. Dennis Quaid will host the TV program.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is created explicitly for television stations in the U.S. to educate audiences on various topics. The show is the recipient of numerous Telly awards. A crew of seasoned producers, developers, editors, and writers ties together the show.
