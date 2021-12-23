MIAMI, Dec. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pediatric orthodontics to be explored on a new segment of "Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid. The show will feature leading practitioners in orthodontic care who will share the importance of orthodontics for children and teens as part of dental care. Producers worked closely with related organizations to provide content for the show.
Pediatric dentists' area of expertise is diagnosing and treating dental issues in infants, children, and teens. They focus on the problems in the gums, teeth, and jaws as the body grows and develops. Misaligned teeth can create hygiene problems, making it difficult to properly clean teeth, leading to gum and tooth disease.
Pediatric dentists aim to improve the look and function of a child's smile by utilizing various devices and treatments. Orthodontists are responsible for fitting fixed devices like braces, which use gentle pressure to move teeth properly. Treatment options include appliances like retainers and clear aligners in addition to braces. Early intervention can help prevent severe, long-term teeth and jaw issues and can help prevent more expensive dental costs later down the line.
Additional details regarding pediatric orthodontics will be revealed in the soon to be aired episode of "Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid. The veteran actor will introduce and close out the segment with topical commentary.
"Viewpoint" with Dennis Quaid is an educational program created for viewing audiences. The documentary series is the recipient of multiple Telly awards for its endeavors in television. The show's crew includes editors, producers, and videographers who come with decades of experience in the educational TV industry.
