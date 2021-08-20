MIAMI, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The television program "Viewpoint" will cover the importance of minority-owned businesses in an upcoming episode. The TV segment is hosted by actor Dennis Quaid, and the content of the episode will feature experts discussing the growth and health of minority-owned companies in America.
In the U.S., a minority-owned business is considered to be a company that is a minimum of 51 percent operated and owned by an individual who is at least 25 percent Asian, African American, Hispanic, or Native American.
Minority business owners have unique experiences and perspectives to bring to their companies. Diverse backgrounds are ideal for creating new processes and products that can help revitalize countless industries. Supporting minority-owned companies helps build up businesses, creates job opportunities, and in many cases contributes to the closing of existing wealth gaps.
The United States is a cultural melting pot made up of people of all sorts of backgrounds. The program will feature individuals and organizations that will reflect these values, and Viewpoint is thrilled to showcase minority-owned businesses on its platform to highlight the underrepresented groups of people making positive impacts in their communities.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is produced for television stations with the intent of educating viewing audiences. The show is the recipient of multiple Telly awards and is created by a widely diverse and talented crew.
