MIAMI, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Television's "Viewpoint" highlights Sarcoma Awareness on an upcoming episode that is in development. Experts in Sarcoma cancer research will share knowledge about the disease to help bring further awareness to viewing audiences. Veteran actor Dennis Quaid will host the episode, and additional content for the segment will be provided through collaboration with leading organizations.
July is Sarcoma Awareness Month. Sarcoma is a rare soft-tissue cancer that occurs in the bones and connective tissues such as fat and muscle and is commonly found in the arms and legs but can occur anywhere in the body. Since the disease typically starts deep within the body, it may not be noticeable until a large bump or lump appears. It is estimated 13,000 people will be diagnosed with Sarcoma by the end of this year.
About 1% of people diagnosed with cancer are diagnosed with Sarcoma. Surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy are treatment options for those with Sarcoma, and the plan of treatment depends on the stage of the disease. Spreading awareness through social media, participating in races for a cure, and making donations for Sarcoma research are a few ways to help bring further attention to the rare cancer.
Cancer affects numerous lives daily, from those suffering personally to the loved ones surrounding them. Viewpoint is proud to utilize its platform as a means to showcase the lives of those who Sarcoma has impacted.
Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning television program made to educate television audiences. The show is created by a veteran team of developers and producers.
