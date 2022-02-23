VERONA, Italy, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Building the excitement for the return of a full blown Vinitaly in April, the Vinitaly Roadshows will see tastings and press conferences in three cities across three countries. The Roadshows are organized by Veronafiere, with the patronage of the Italian Trade Agency, and financed by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation. Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International, will be in attendance in New York and London, while the Italian Embassy in Russia will host the event in Moscow, with the goal of promoting Vinitaly 2022.
First stop: Moscow. The Vinitaly Roadshow will take place at the Italian Embassy on 3 March 2022 from 11am to 5pm. The event will follow Vinitaly International Academy's Italian Wine Ambassador course, held simultaneously in Moscow and St. Petersburg in an agile format from 28 February to 3 March. Invited guests include VIA students and Italian Wine Ambassadors, diplomats from the Italian Embassy, members of the Italian Trade Agency, and members of trade and press.
Second stop: New York. On this occasion the Vinitaly Roadshow will take the shape of a Press Conference and Lunch, to be held 8 March 2022 at Il Gattopardo Ristorante in Manhattan. This event will follow on the heels of Vinitaly International Academy's Italian Wine Ambassador course, held from 4-7 March at the International Wine Center in New York. Invited guests will include VIA students and Italian Wine Ambassadors, members of the Italian Trade Agency and Veronafiere, and members of the press.
Third stop: London. The Vinitaly Roadshow Press Conference and Lunch will take place on 14 March 2022 at The Dilly in Piccadilly from 12:30-2pm. Participants will include members of the Italian Trade Agency, Veronafiere, trade and press.
The Vinitaly Roadshows will celebrate Veronafiere's commitment to holding this year's Vinitaly in April, the traditional month for the signature Italian wine trade event of the year. While other trade shows have been postponed and canceled, Vintialy forges ahead. "We think it's an important statement to the global wine market that we hold firm on the Vinitaly dates," says Giovanni Mantovani, CEO, Veronafiere. "In the face of the pandemic, our wine companies have persevered, and collectively made 2021 a historically successful year for Italian wine exports. We want to support and celebrate these great companies in their efforts."
Holding the Roadshows alongside two VIA Italian Wine Ambassador courses reflects the perception that "the success of Italian wine sales around the world is predicated on education," as stated by Stevie Kim, founder of VIA and managing director of Vinitaly International. "We're building an amazing group of educators and advocates for Italian wine that will support the continued success Italian wine companies are enjoying globally."
Vinitaly will take place at Veronafiere in Verona, Italy from 10-14 April 2022.
