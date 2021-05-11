LOS ANGELES, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vinpower Digital ("Vinpower"), a recognized global manufacturer and distributor of digital duplication equipment, media, and accessories, is announcing the release of the new exclusive line of Moser Baer optical disc media. The initial offerings will focus on the Safari and Zebra lines of recordable CD's and DVD's in select global markets across North and South America, parts of Asia, and Europe.
Moser Baer was founded in 1983, with a focus on digital storage. It was in 1999, that Moser Baer set up a high-capacity plant to manufacture recordable Compact Disks (CD-Rs) and recordable Digital Versatile Disks (DVD recordables), with a natural progression into recordable Blu-ray (BD-R) in 2007. At its peak, Moser Baer was exporting around 85 percent of its production with a presence in over 100 countries. Unfortunately, due to a number of mitigating factors, the company was no longer able to remain solvent and ordered liquidated due to its bankruptcy on 20 September 2018.
In 2020, Vinpower acquired and took over full production of the most common slate of Moser Baer media commodities, primarily optical discs and flash media, including USB and SSD storage products. In order to accommodate the full complement of digital storage users, Moser Baer's digital storage product lines include both high end professional grade media along with more price sensitive consumer grade items.
As a global leader in the duplication market, Vinpower continues to see strong global demand for recordable optical discs. "Moser Baer is a globally recognized brand, which will be a great compliment to Vinpower's extensive line of digital storage media and hardware," explains Vinpower Digital's C.E.O., Calvin Chang. "We believe Moser Baer's global brand recognition will enable Vinpower to reach a broader customer base that may not be as familiar with our current brands."
Initial rollout will start in North America, Western Europe, U.A.E, India, Japan, Taiwan, and China. To learn more about the Moser Baer line of products, visit https://www.moserbaer.com or contact a Vinpower representative to get more insight about the media's benefits and specifications.
About Vinpower Digital
Vinpower Digital is the leading manufacturer of digital duplication equipment and media ranging from optical discs to flash memory. With its corporate office in Los Angeles, California, USA, production plant in Taoyuan City, Taiwan, sales offices in China and Germany, Vinpower has the ability to deliver the most advanced and reliable digital duplication controllers, manual towers, robotic autoloaders, and media anywhere in the world. Additionally, Vinpower acquired OPTODISC media in 2013 and Moser Baer in 2020 to be the perfect complements to their hardware. Because of Vinpower's experience in the duplication hardware market, they were able to develop a stronger line of optical discs better suited to the duplication market. As a true manufacturer, Vinpower Digital has the ability to OEM/ODM customized applications and equipment for qualified vendors on a number of levels. Never satisfied with good enough, Vinpower Digital constantly pushes the envelope to develop new features and enhance their existing products to stay in tune with the customers' needs and expectations.
For further information on any or all of Vinpower Digital's line of duplicators, please visit their website at http://www.vinpowerdigital.com.
