OMAHA, Neb., Sep. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI), a provider of industry-leading integrated receivables, payment processing and cash application automation solutions, today announced that Vermont Information Processing (VIP), a leader in technology solutions for brewers, distributors, wineries, and soft drink bottlers will utilize FTNI's ETran Mobile payment services to help power VIP's mobile payment solution, VIPPAY.
Founded in 1972 and dedicated to the beverage industry, VIP is the leading technology supplier for beverage companies nationwide. From beer distributors and soda bottlers to wineries, distilleries and other beverage suppliers, VIP helps their customers' businesses run smoother, smarter and more profitably through their innovative technology solutions including route accounting, sales execution, warehouse management, delivery, financials, reporting and analytics, and more.
From the front office, to the warehouse, to sales, delivery, merchandising and more, VIP's route accounting system supports more than 50 percent of the beer volume in the U.S. Through VIP's partnership with FTNI, new, advanced payment acceptance and cash application services will be tightly integrated within VIPPAY. Whether a distributor's sales rep or driver is accepting a mobile check payment in the field, or a customer is making a payment online, VIPPAY will facilitate seamless acceptance, processing and cash application capabilities across virtually all payment methods and channels.
"The addition of advanced mobile payment acceptance capabilities within VIPPAY adds valuable new tools to help our customers accelerate the order-to-cash lifecycle and streamline accounts receivables operations directly within the VIP route accounting system," said Dan Byrnes, President, VIP. "FTNI is a recognized A/R technology leader within the beverage distribution industry and we're excited to partner with them to bring these powerful solutions to our customers."
ETran's highly-configurable, modular design allows organizations to efficiently embed payment acceptance capabilities within existing interfaces and apps—tailoring the platform to their unique business processes and workflows to modernize and automate payment processing and cash application operations. ETran's agnostic, 'plug-n-play' nature works with existing banking institutions, merchant processor relationships, online and mobile applications, and back-office systems.
"Check payments continue to be one of the most received, and most time-consuming payment methods handled by B2B A/R departments," said Zac Robinson, senior vice president, FTNI. "FTNI is proud to partner with VIP as they expand their VIPPAY mobile check acceptance capabilities to help their customers more efficiently capture, process and apply check payments accepted in the field."
Both FTNI (booth #1329) and VIP (booth #1103) will be exhibiting at the National Beer Wholesaler Association's (NBWA) Annual Conference and Trade Show in Las Vegas, October 3-6, 2021.
-------------------
About VIP
Vermont Information Processing (VIP) is the leading technology supplier for brewers, distributors, wineries, soda bottlers, and other companies in the beverage industry. From helping distributors improve their warehouse, delivery and sales operations, to empowering suppliers to know where their products are and how they're selling, VIP has the technology and expertise to help your business thrive. To learn more, visit vtinfo.com.
About FTNI
Financial Transmission Network, Inc. (FTNI) accelerates the way businesses accept, process, post and manage payments. Processing millions of transactions monthly, FTNI's integrated receivables platform, ETran, accepts any payment method, via any payment channel—all on a single, cloud-based platform. ETran's modular design seamlessly integrates with current business processes, bank and processor relationships, online and mobile applications, and back-office systems to deliver straight through processing. Founded in 2007, FTNI serves more than 20,000 corporate users from over 1,000 customers spanning numerous industries including Banking and Financial Services, Distribution, Insurance, Nonprofit, Property Management, Utilities, and more. For more information, visit ftni.com.
Media Contact
Zac Robinson, FTNI, 4029338258, zrobinson@ftni.com
SOURCE FTNI