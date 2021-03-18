ALEXANDRIA, Va., Mar. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that VIPdesk – a premium provider of outsourced customer experience solutions, specialized in utilizing a remote work-at-home model – has been ranked No.160 on the Inc.5000 Regionals list of fastest growing companies in the DC Metro Region. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the DC Metro Region economy's most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses.
Sally Hurley – CEO of VIPdesk commented on the company's achievement: "We are very happy to rank among the fastest growing companies in the Inc. 5000 DC Metro Region. Our company roots have always been in Old Town Alexandria, VA and while we are serving clients throughout entire North America, we are grateful to work with a growing list of marquee brands in this beautiful, economically striving region"
Making the Inc.5000 list and ranking among the fastest growing companies in the DC Metro Region is a testament to VIPdesk's ongoing success as a premium provider of Outsourced Customer Service solutions. VIPdesk has not only been recognized for its innovative virtual service delivery model, VIPdesk is also unique in the industry as they became a registered B-Corp, complying with the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency, and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose. The uncompromised focus on the well-being of their purposefully recruited team-members allows VIPdesk to consistently deliver elevated and memorable customer experiences for their family of iconic brands. While the company has expanded to serve clients throughout all of North America and Europe, being a strong player in the DC Metro area was always an important focus for VIPdesk.
The companies listed on the Inc.5000 DC Metro Region show stunning rates of growth across all industries. Between 2017 and 2019, these 250 private companies had an average growth rate of 211 percent and, in 2019 alone, they employed more than 120,000 people and added nearly $15 billion to the D.C. area economy. Companies based in major metro areas—Baltimore, Maryland, the Washington, D.C. area, and Richmond, Virginia—brought in the highest revenue overall
About VIPdesk
VIPdesk, a premium provider of outsourced customer experience solutions, utilizes a select team of remote work-at-home Brand Ambassadors (customer service professionals), located throughout the U.S., to provide elevated customer experience for luxury and premium brands. As a certified B-Corp, Women-Owned-Corporation and Best Workplace winner, VIPdesk is on a fast mission to elevate the human experience with its team members and its partners. Talented team members of VIPdesk not only excel in delivering superior customer service but are passionate ambassadors of the brands they serve. VIPdesk's suite of services include Omni-Channel Customer service handling including all traditional and digital contact channels, full AI and assisted AI solutions, social media management, back office support and customer experience consulting. Visit http://www.vipdesk.com for more information or @VIPdesk on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.
More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000 Regionals
Methodology
About Inc. Media
