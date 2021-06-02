FREMONT, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VIPER™, a trademarked gaming brand of PATRIOT™ and a global leader in performance memory, solid-state drives, and flash storage solutions, today is proud to announce the market launch of their VIPER ELITE II DDR4 PERFORMANCE MEMORY. The VIPER ELITE II inherits its successful design from the award-winning ELITE PERFORMANCE MEMORY series and continues to deliver unparalleled stability and overclocking potential to hardware enthusiasts and hardcore gamers. It is customized for the PC builder looking for an RGB-free performance-centric memory solution with a wide range of speeds and capacities.
"The VIPER ELITE II is a sensible upgrade to our popular and award-winning VIPER ELITE series, and with it, we take everything back to the basics and essentials to how an excellent DRAM module should be built. For the VIPER ELITE II, we have focused on speed, capacity, and stability," said Roger Shinmoto, the Vice President of VIPER™. "These memory kits offer many options for gamers or content creators who are looking to escalate their system performance to the next level and still maintain a stealthy look inside their PCs."
The VIPER ELITE II features a clean and stealthy new heat spreader design to showcase the VIPER™ brand elements. A military-grade aluminum heatshield wraps up the module to provide outstanding thermal performance and maintain system stability under the heaviest of loads. In addition, each module is built from a 10-layer PCB using only the highest quality hand-tested memory chips and components to ensure that each module meets VIPER™'s strict quality standards for excellent stability and reliability.
The VIPER ELITE II fully supports XMP 2.0 for profile-based automatic overclocking and is validated against the latest Intel and AMD motherboard platforms for compatibility. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty, the VIPER ELITE II is now available in selected global retailers in both single module and dual kits with frequencies of 2666MHz/3200MHz /3600MHz/4000MHz and module densities of 4GB/8GB/16GB/32GB, offering a maximum kit capacity of 64GB (2x32GB).
FEATURES:
- Product line: VIPER ELITE II
- Edition: Red heatshield with black VIPER™ signatures
- Aluminum heat spreader with the unique and specific design element
- Feature Overclock: XMP 2.0 support for automatic overclocking
- Compatibility: Tested across the latest Intel/AMD platforms for reliably fast performance
- Limited lifetime warranty
Availability
•Amazon US:
- Modules: https://amzn.to/3g24djG
- Kits: https://amzn.to/2Tlpjlp
•Amazon CA:
- Modules: https://amzn.to/2SKJYis
- Kits: https://amzn.to/3vDhR3t
•Newegg: https://bit.ly/3uFwd1X
For more information about VIPER ELITE II DDR4 PERFORMANCE MEMORY, please visit: https://bit.ly/3hWeyQX
Datasheet and marketing assets download: https://bit.ly/3wDtiZ4
Computex 2021 and Viper
While Computex 2021 moves to #ComputexVirtual experience, Viper will showcase their new Viper Elite II memory, and more products on its digital booth at
https://show.computex.biz/ExhibitorDetail.aspx?scom_id=115
Register for free and visit COMPUTEX: https://virtual.computextaipei.com.tw/
About VIPER™
VIPER™ is a trademarked gaming brand of PATRIOT™, a global leader in performance memory, SSD and flash storage solutions. VIPER™ was established in 2007 by unveiling their well-known line of computer memory which has since become synonymous with elite performance and reliability among gamers worldwide. In 2015, VIPER™ expanded its product categories to include gaming keyboards, headsets, and mice. Offering entry, mid-level and high-end solutions all with rich feature sets, VIPER™ award-winning peripherals provide gamers everywhere the best price-for-performance and reliability that enable gamers to dominate in their sport.
About PATRIOT™
PATRIOT™ is a leading manufacturer of high performance, enthusiast memory modules, SSDs, flash storage, gaming peripherals, and mobile accessories. Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Fremont, CA, USA, PATRIOT™ is committed to technology innovation, customer satisfaction and providing the best price for performance on the market. PATRIOT™ products have become world renown for their extreme performance, reliability, and innovation. PATRIOT™ sells its products through original equipment manufacturers, retailers, e-tailers and distributors throughout the world with operations in North America, South America, Asia, and Europe. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
Follow us
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vipergamingpatriot
Twitter: https://twitter.com/patriot_viper
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/patriot_viper
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/patriotviper
Media Contact
Andrew OuYang
iDée Creatives Marketing Consulting Inc. on behalf of PATRIOT and VIPER GAMING
andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com
Media Contact
Andrew Ouyang, IDEE Creatives, 8182824968, andrewouyang@ideecreatives.com
SOURCE VIPER GAMING