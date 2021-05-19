LONDON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- wtv., the global hybrid and virtual event platforms company and one of the longest established virtual communications businesses in Europe and Asia, is pleased to announce the appointment of Charlie Thompson as Head of Marketing.
James Brown, Chief Executive Officer of wtv. commented "We're determined to get our unfair share of the best talent available, and this strategy is a clear statement of intent in how we are going to develop our business. Our brand is strong and Charlie's appointment is a clear sign that we intend to build on that strength for further growth. His deep experience working with the world's leading brands will help develop the story of wtv. to build relationships with a wider group of business stakeholders and will unite our platforms into a synergistic offer in the virtual events landscape," he said.
Charlie is a sought-after business and brand engagement leader with decades of experience working in digital roles and advertising agencies worldwide. He was Managing Partner at AMV BBDO when the BBDO Network of agencies was named Network of the Year at Cannes 2018, for a record-breaking seventh consecutive year. He has proven himself as an effective leader, creating successful brand campaigns and platforms that enabled strong engagement between consumers, customers and global FMCG brands. More recently, he has worked with digital broadcast publishers to develop services through organic video engagement platforms.
Charlie commented "I'm delighted to be joining wtv. as its first Head of Marketing for this next stage of growth. This is a time when we're having to adjust how we manage relationships and communication. I'm really excited about wtv.'s culture and its commitment to exploit technology's power to create engagement and meaningful relationships. There is no doubt in my mind that immersive, scalable virtual experiences help us build stronger relationships, more inclusive cultures and deliver better business outcomes," he said.
"I'm very much looking forward to working with James and the team. This is a great place to work, and more than anything that's the bedrock that will fully realise the potential of wtv. to provide scalable experiences for enterprises while continually driving greater efficiency and improving performance." he said.
wtv. is a global hybrid and virtual event management business with operations in the United Kingdom, Europe and Asia. The company's enterprise platforms (STREAMSTUDIO, CREWSTUDIO, SHARESTUDIO, EVENTSTUDIO, EASYWEBCAST and AUGMENTSTUDIO), scale in line with organisational needs. The technology's rich interactive, immersive capabilities have the potential to significantly elevate the content, engagement and delivery of events, ranging anywhere in size from fast and frequent team meetings to town halls, AGMs and other large scale moments in time. These scalable experiences deliver greater efficiency and financial performance for enterprises as they progress from one event to many by greatly reducing the time required for planning.
