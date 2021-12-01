WASHINGTON, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To celebrate his 90th birthday, co-chairs Len Elmore and Tom McMillen plan to host a virtual celebration in honor of Coach Charles "Lefty" Driesell. Legendary sports broadcaster, Johnny Holliday, will be emceeing the event. The celebration will take place on Sunday, December 26th from 5-7pm EST (the day after Coach Driesell's 90th birthday) via Zoom – registration information can be found below.
Driesell was the first coach to have more than 100 victories with four different NCAA Division I universities: Duke University, Davidson College, University of Maryland, James Madison University, and Georgia State University. A recipient of numerous honors and awards, including inductions into the Basketball Hall of Fame and the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, Coach Driesell earned the reputation of "the greatest program builder in the history of basketball."
Featured guests at the virtual celebration will include:
- Kenny Brooks
- Pam Driesell
- John Feinstein
- Fred Hetzel
- U.S. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer
- Albert King
- Mike Krzyzewski
- Tom Lewis
- John Lucas
- Billy Packer
- George Raveling
- Charlie Scott
- Dick Snyder
- Mark Turgeon
- Howard White
- Gary Williams
- and more!
"We are so pleased to celebrate Coach Driesell's 90th birthday and to do so with so many of his colleagues from all the institutions he touched," said co-chair and former University of Maryland basketball legend, Tom McMillen. "Lefty has had a remarkable career and life and we look forward to honoring him on this milestone birthday."
"Coach's reputation and inspiration speak for themselves," said fellow former University of Maryland basketball star, Len Elmore. "However, this event will give those of us who have admired and been inspired by him a chance to amplify the things that make him near and dear to us. I am pleased to be a part of and very much look forward to this celebration of Lefty Driesell and his 90th birthday."
Event information (registration link, agenda, etc.) can be found HERE or at http://www.lefty90.com. If you have any questions or would like to reach out to the co-chairs, please email info@lefty90.com.
