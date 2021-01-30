ATLANTA, Jan. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Imaging USA, the largest photographic convention and tradeshow in North America, is now available to stream on-demand through February 7.
Organized by the nonprofit Professional Photographers of America (PPA), the annual convention offers over 80 classes, an Expo, and other opportunities to help photographers grow their small businesses and create meaningful connections within the photographic industry. At this year's conference, which streamed live earlier this month, motivational speakers Sally Hogshead and Kaplan Mobray delivered keynote speeches, and renowned filmmaker Ken Burns gave remarks upon receiving the PPA Lifetime Achievement Award.
Photographers can register now through February 7 and watch all the show's content on-demand. This extension gives attendees the chance to catch every moment of inspiration and education. Classes cover topics as varied as lighting, Photoshop, marketing, and inspiration and are presented by photography industry experts and business world gurus.
Since 1869, Imaging USA has served as a beacon of inspiration and creativity for PPA members, small business owners, and the photography world at-large. "There is nothing in the photographic world—and I mean nothing—that has been there for us since the very beginning and that continues to be there for us today," Daniel said. "In our ever-changing industry, Imaging USA is the one thing that photographers can depend on."
In addition to the classes and events included in an All-Access Pass, pre-con classes are also available on-demand for an additional fee. To stream the virtual conference, please register at ImagingUSA.org.
