LOS ANGELES, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Australian screen production company AMPCO Studios and Los Angeles-based Stargate Studios have opened Stargate Studios Australia, providing cutting-edge virtual production technology to assist Australian screen production to get back to work and to extend Australia's capabilities for the increase of big-budget movie production from the United States.
Stargate Studios is a global, award-winning production company that has been on the cutting edge of virtual sets and virtual production for over 30 years.
The studio's proprietary Virtual Backlot technology called ThruView is transforming global productions and helping address COVID-19 concerns internationally. Using the latest in gaming and Artificial Intelligence technologies, combined with decades of experience in virtual sets, a screen production that needs multiple real locations for the story can now be more easily made in one studio. Movies often need a collection of on-screen locations from deserts to snowy mountains to coastlines or city streets, which now may be all filmed in one controlled space using the ThruView system.
ThruView also provides an affordable alternative to not only establish a controlled filming environment for COVID-19 protocols but also provides cost effective new opportunities to Australian filmmakers to enhance the creative boldness of their work. ThruView is a real-time virtual production system that greatly enhances creative possibilities for filmmakers and largely eliminates the need for green screen and extensive postproduction or visual effects work.
Stargate's ThruView was most recently used on the HBO series Run and will now also be utilized on productions in Australia in much the same way that is has been used in the United States, Europe and the Middle East by most of the major film and television studios, including NBCUniversal, Disney/ABC and HBO in the United States and MBC in Dubai and studios throughout Europe.
Stargate Studios Australia will be based out of AMPCO Studios in Adelaide with the ThruView system able to be assembled on any "Picture Stage," which can be any adapted space in any location across the country.
Stargate Australia's first project will be The Alchemyst, produced by AMPCO Studios and the newly formed entertainment Dick Cook Studios Australia. The Alchemyst is the first book in the six-novel, multi-award-winning fantasy/adventure series The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel by famed Irish author Michael Scott. Production is slated to begin later this year.
Website: www.stargatestudios.net
Showreel 2018: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TDlcs3tkVJM
Unreal Engine Project Spotlight: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n2lp09Euotw