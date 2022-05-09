Virtual Reality Simulation for Warehouse Inspections using Machine Learning and Dynamic Voice Interactions with Non-Playing Characters Wins a Gold Horizon Interactive Award
FRANKLIN, Ohio, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Designing Digitally, Inc., a custom online training development company, earned a Gold award at the Horizon Interactive Awards. The Horizon Interactive Awards is a worldwide annual competition that acknowledges honorable accomplishments in interactive media developments. Designing Digitally, Inc. is thrilled to be presented with three esteemed awards in this year's competition.
The gold Horizon award was for the success in their work done for the Virtual Reality Simulation for Warehouse Inspections using Machine Learning and Dynamic Voice Interactions with Non-Playing Characters. This revolutionary development is changing the way learners can interact with the simulations and online training experiences created for now and the future. This 3D simulation is created for VR headsets, but can also be accessed via a web browser using WebXR and AI Machine learning chatbot systems. These systems are equipped with voice recognition to relay actions and responses based on the fluid conversations within the inspection process.
Andrew Hughes, President of Designing Digitally, Inc. said, "We were honored to hear the great news of winning a gold Horizon award. Our team is working hard to create innovative online digital tools for engagement, entertainment, and educational experiences online."
About Designing Digitally, Inc.:
Designing Digitally, Inc. specializes in creating educational, engaging, and entertaining digital online experiences that incorporate innovation, creativity, and gamification to create positive behavior changes. The award-winning company offers a wide spectrum of solutions, including interactive custom Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, eLearning, Serious Games, Training Simulations, and Mobile Learning. All developments are tailored precisely to clients' specific learning needs and goals. Designing Digitally also provides diverse metrics so that the organization can comprehend the top and bottom level impacts of each custom solution.
