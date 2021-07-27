TUCSON, Ariz., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One of the web's leading remote job boards is highlighting employers that are turning dreams of remote work into reality for professionals everywhere.
Founded in 2007, Virtual Vocations is a 100% virtual company that has spent the last 14 years connecting jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings from expert-vetted employers. In the second quarter of 2021, more than 250 of these openings came from members of the company's exclusive Employer Partner program, which allows businesses to work directly with the Virtual Vocations team to share current job listings with talented professionals looking for remote work.
Released Monday, Virtual Vocations' 2021 Q2 Employer Partners Report highlights 15 of those businesses that rose above the pack to share the most new remote openings with jobseekers in April, May, and June of this year. The report also puts the spotlight on more than 30 remote-enabled businesses that were welcomed into the Employer Partner program in Q2.
According to Virtual Vocations CEO and co-founder Laura Spawn, the new additions made for a 142.86% increase in new Employer Partners added to the program in the second quarter of 2021 compared to Q1. "In addition, throughout April, May, and June, Employer Partner hiring increased by 21.84%," Spawn said.
The new report also reveals that of the 251 remote job openings posted to Virtual Vocations' massive remote jobs database by its Employer Partners in Q2 of 2021, more than 60% were full-time work from home jobs, and more than half were permanent positions, while just 20% were designated specifically for independent contractors.
But the report doesn't just provide good news for jobseekers who want long-term remote work options. For those seeking maximum location independence, more than 99% of the jobs posted by Virtual Vocations' Employer Partners in Q2 were 100% remote positions, and more than 1 in 4 came from Employer Partners that operate 100% virtual businesses.
The numbers indicate that even after more than a year of unprecedented growth for remote work, there are no signs that the market will be slowing any time soon.
"With businesses and organizations across the world now in a remote hiring push following a tumultuous 2020, the job market is thriving. And our Virtual Vocations Employer Partner members are proof," said CEO Laura Spawn.
Ranked by the number of remote jobs posted in April, May, and June 2021, the following companies were named Virtual Vocations' top 10 Employer Partners for Q2:
1. Study.com
2. Appfire
3. Achieve Test Prep
4. Agilent Technologies
5. The Simple Folk
6. EK Health Services, Inc.
7. Working Solutions
8. IMPACT Branding & Design
9. Uscreen
10. Elevate K-12
For more information about these companies and their current job openings, or to learn more about Virtual Vocations' Employer Partner program, view the full 2021 Q2 Employer Partners Report: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/employer-partners/remote-hiring-push-2021-q2-employer-partners-report/
ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS
Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.
In addition to providing a database that houses more than 40,000 current, hand-screened remote job openings at any given time, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive e-courses and downloadable content, and resumé writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.
Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.
PRESS INQUIRIES
Michelle Rawlings
michelle(at)virtualvocations(dot)com
1 (800) 379-5092 ext. 703
Media Contact
Michelle Rawlings, Virtual Vocations, Inc., 1 (800) 379-5092 x. 703, michelle@virtualvocations.com
SOURCE Virtual Vocations, Inc.