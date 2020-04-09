DENVER, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Denver residents complying with a mandatory "stay at home" order to help curb the spread of the coronavirus can still explore The Mile High City's rich cultural and performing arts scenes and attractions from the safety of their homes with a new online resource called Virtually Denver. The new web page and event calendar provide easy access to dozens of Denver's top virtual museum experiences, art galleries and installations, performing arts, concerts, culinary demonstrations and even educational tools for families.
Created by VISIT DENVER, Virtually Denver also offers an array of online film and literature options with a local flavor as well as a family friendly section featuring children's activities and learning tools, among other options. A new "Virtual & Online" section on the popular Denver365 events calendar provides an even deeper list of options.
Mandated, statewide shelter-in measures across Colorado have forced Denver's acclaimed attractions and cultural facilities to shutter their doors, but many of them maintain a robust online presence ranging from gallery browsing to virtual, interactive tours.
"Although it's important that we all make sacrifices right now to get through this crisis, sheltering-in does not mean we have to give up all of the rich cultural offerings and unique experiences in our great city," said Richard W. Scharf, president and CEO of VISIT DENVER. "Our hope is that Virtually Denver helps to provide our community with a means to support and enjoy Denver's attractions and arts and cultural organizations in a safe environment."
Virtually Denver visitors can take in a broad range of easily accessible online experiences. The Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre link features live recorded music concerts of top performing artists, while the Denver Zoo's "Zoo to You: Virtual Safari" offers recorded video tours guided by zoo experts introducing many of the zoo's full-time animal residents. Link to The Kirkland Museum of Fine and Decorative Art for a 360-degree virtual tour of its amazing collections, and visit the Denver Art Museum link to browse through more than 500 pages of captivating images highlighting its collections. Visit the Colorado Symphony link for live recorded performances including a virtual version of "Ode to Joy," which compiles dozens of remote solo video performances from each symphony member to form a full online symphony recital. Online offerings from Denver Museum of Nature & Science, Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum and many others add to the ever-growing collection.
Museums, attractions or cultural organizations offering online tours, videos or other virtual experiences can register their offerings via the Denver365 free submission form. VISIT DENVER will promote offerings associated with Virtually Denver and hashtag #VirtuallyDenver via social media, public relations and other digital channels.
About VISIT DENVER, The Convention & Visitors Bureau
Celebrating 111 years of promoting The Mile High City, VISIT DENVER is Denver's official marketing arm responsible for promoting the city as a convention and leisure destination, increasing economic development in the city, creating jobs and generating taxes. A total of 17.3 million visitors stayed overnight in Denver in 2018, generating $5.6 billion in spending, while supporting more than 60,000 jobs, making Tourism one of the largest industries in Denver. Learn more about Denver on the VISITDENVER website and at TOURISMPAYSDENVER or by phone at 800 2 Denver. Denver International Airport (DEN; flydenver.com) connects The Mile High City to more than 200 destinations worldwide. Follow Denver's social media channels for up-to-the-minute updates at: Facebook.com/visitdenver; Twitter.com/visitdenver; Instagram.com/visitdenver; and YouTube.com/visitdenver.
