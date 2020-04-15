CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VirZOOM, the virtual reality fitness company that is bringing the outdoors indoors, announced today that their VZfit app updates will now be opening up the VZfit system to all cadence and speed sensors, offering more flexibility and choice for consumers. VZfit is a software add-on for indoor cycling that helps motivate users to workout using the power of virtual reality and gamification and is available on the Oculus Quest and Go headsets. Prior to this app update, users were required to buy VirZOOM's proprietary sensor kit. This new compatibility opens VZfit content to all Quest and Go users push-button access to VirZOOM's content and is the product of customer feedback.
Now, VZfit Apps will allow you to use the Oculus controllers, allowing for sensor-only setups. Thumb buttons will now be optional, but will support any Bluetooth 4.0 media button like the one in current sensor kits.
Users engage with the app wearing a Quest or Go headset while simultaneously pedaling a stationary bike. The rate at which they pedal directly impacts their performance in any number of VZfit's virtual workouts which range from competing in the Tour de France to engaging in a tank battle.
"Since founding the company, VirZOOM has chiefly been guided by its customer feedback," VirZOOM cofounder and CEO Eric Janszen said. "This app update is directly related to that feedback, which we aggregate and consider on a daily basis. As connected fitness and at-home exercise continue to trend up, we're thrilled that this update instantaneously makes our services available to a host of other Oculus users."
Additional details regarding the update include:
- Smart Trainers and smart bikes to follow, using FTMS standard
- Sensors that only provide ANT+ are not supported
- VZfit Apps now allow you to use the Oculus controllers, allowing for sensor only setups
- Thumb buttons are now optional, but we support any Bluetooth 4.0 media button like the one in current VZfit Sensor Kits
- VirZOOM will no longer ship their VZfit Sensor Kit internationally and recommend the purchase of cadence or speed sensors for international customers
For more information, visit virzoom.com.
About VirZOOM
VirZOOM was co-founded by Janszen and CTO Eric Malafeew, former chief architect of the popular game "Guitar Hero," in February 2015. VirZOOM is the world leader in VR Fitness with a proven content platform for consumer and commercial applications. VirZOOM VR Fitness content is available for all major tethered and mobile VR platforms. VirZOOM motivates consumers to exercise on average for 38 minutes per session 3.25 times per week. VirZOOM's customers have since June 2016 collectively traveled more than 250 thousand virtual kilometers and burned more than 4.4 million real calories.
