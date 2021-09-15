FREMONT, Calif., Sep. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visioneer, Inc., a leader in capture workflow & digital transformation software, continues to augment its Visioneer VAST Network© technology offering with the launch of Visioneer Mobile Capture. Now available for download on Android devices, the Visioneer Mobile Capture app makes scanning and sharing documents faster and easier than ever.
In today's hybrid workplace, document capture can be a critical productivity roadblock, where direct access to a PC-connected scanner isn't always available. Visioneer VAST Network© architecture and the Visioneer Mobile Capture app provide a secure scanning solution from network or cloud-connected Xerox® and Visioneer® scanners directly to an Android device. Once captured, scans can be edited, colour-corrected and reorganized, while also allowing users to import images from their mobile device's camera, photo library or storage. Documents can then be shared in a variety of formats and through popular third-party cloud storage services.
"We're proud to continue to add incredible value to our document capture ecosystem with the release of the Visioneer Mobile Capture app," says Walt Thinfen, CEO of Visioneer, Inc. "Leveraging the flexibility and accessibility of mobile and cloud scanning technology is yet another step in our journey to make our customers lives easier."
Visioneer VAST Network© consists of several software components, including the recently launched Visioneer Network Scan Service, which brings network connectivity to USB-connected scanners. An extended implementation of TWAIN Direct©, Visioneer VAST Network© uses an open-source, zero footprint image acquisition protocol to drive secure network scanning devices via web-based or local network client applications, removing the requirement for a PC-based local driver.
The Visioneer Mobile Capture app is available now in the Google Play Store for mobile devices running Android 8 operating system or higher. Visioneer Mobile Capture works with select Xerox® and Visioneer® scanners. Learn more about Visioneer VAST Network© at http://www.visioneer.com/VAST.
About Visioneer, Inc.
Visioneer, Inc. is a leader in integrated document capture solutions, accelerating digital transformation for business and government clients. Offering a broad range of software-enabled hardware products, Visioneer's intelligent scanning software technology helps customers to improve workflows and increase productivity by unlocking the valuable information trapped in paper. Visioneer is a Xerox® licensee, licensed to build, sell and support stand-alone document scanners. Learn more at http://www.visioneer.com and http://www.xeroxscanners.com.
