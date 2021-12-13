ALEXANDRIA, Va., Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Federal Conference and Visit Alexandria are pleased to announce that the 4th annual Gingerbread Decorating Event on Wednesday, December 8, 2021 raised nearly $600 for Carpenter's Shelter, an Alexandria based organization for homeless and at-risk individuals. The industry event had record participation from meeting planners around the Washington D.C. region and was sponsored in part by the Embassy Suites Old Town.
"Bringing people together around an important cause such as Carpenters Shelter is part of our mission within the city of Alexandria," said Carla Bascope-Hebble, vice president of sales at Visit Alexandria. "The hospitality and meeting planner industry was hit hard over the past two years, but we wanted to keep this tradition moving forward and focus on the positive impact it makes."
"Caring for people not only during the winter months but throughout the year is so important to us at Federal Conference," said Phillip Saims, vice president of sales at Federal Conference. "The meeting and conference industry has the most caring individuals who truly enjoy helping others."
The public is encouraged to vote for the best gingerbread house via Federal Conference's Facebook page. The team with the most "likes" will receive a prize from Visit Alexandria, inclusive of tickets to a cruise on the tall ship Providence, overnight accommodations at the Embassy Suites Old Town and gift cards to Oak Steakhouse located in Alexandria. Voting ends December 20, 2021 at 3 p.m.
About Federal Conference
At Federal Conference, Our Expertise Is Your Event. We deliver more than 3,000 meetings, conferences and tradeshows per year around the world for corporate, association, and government clients. Our planning team is industry certified and experienced in creating innovative event programs that increase attendance, maximize revenue, and deliver an exceptional experience for all participants. We leverage best-in-class solutions for event planning, site selection, registration, housing management, and onsite delivery to make every event extraordinary and stress free.
About Visit Alexandria
Visit Alexandria is the nonprofit tourism marketing organization for Alexandria, Virginia. Recognized as a Top 5 Best Small City in the U.S. for the third consecutive year alongside Charleston and Santa Fe by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape on the Potomac River waterfront minutes from our nation's capital. Founded in 1749, Old Town Alexandria is the nation's third oldest locally designated historic district, boasting more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the "Great Streets" of America. Walk in the footsteps of George Washington and America's Founding Fathers while learning about Black history and African American changemakers that have shaped the history of Alexandria and the U.S. Learn more at VisitAlexandriaVA.com.
