THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Conejo Valley is offering qualifying visitors a $100 travel Visa gift card upon hotel check-in at one of the 16 participating hotels in Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks, California. Visitors must travel from April 15 through June 30, 2021 by booking a minimum 2-night stay. The Visa gift card cannot be used toward your hotel stay and limited promotion honored on a first come, first serve sign-up basis. Participants must register for the program using this link: https://conejo.com/conejo-cash/
The cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills are in the Orange Tier under the Governor's Blueprint for a Safer Economy. Conejo Valley has many things to discover and explore, located only 45 minutes west of Los Angeles. Conejo Cash can be used for a dinner date with beautiful views of Ladyface Mountain, horseback riding, beer and wine tasting, or shopping at one of our outdoor centers. Lindero Country Club is open for Traditional Golf and Footgolf, which is a combination of soccer and golf played with a regulation #5 soccer ball at a golf course facility on shortened holes with 21-inch diameter cups. For those who love outdoor activities, Conejo Valley is home to over 150 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and equestrian use. Serious Cycling is open for renting and greatly enhances the ability to enjoy the love of cycling. The possibilities are endless for many adventures to be had.
"We are incredibly excited to announce this opportunity for visitors to experience Conejo Valley while supporting our local businesses using their Conejo Cash," said President/CEO of Visit Conejo Valley, Danielle Borja. "We are offering a timely incentive while remaining safe for visitors and to enjoy Conejo Valley."
For visitors looking for lodging, visit: https://conejo.com/stay/.
ABOUT VISIT CONEJO VALLEY
Created in 2013, Visit Conejo Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 16 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip and "See Another Side of Southern California." To learn more about accommodations, attractions and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit https://conejo.com.
Media Contact
Heather Wilson-Hooker, Marketing Maven, 3105948934, Heather@marketingmaven.com
SOURCE Visit Conejo Valley