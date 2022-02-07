THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Conejo Valley is excited to be hosting its 3rd annual Conejo Valley Restaurant Week scheduled from February 18-27, 2022.
From local flavors and craft brews to an inspired wine scene, Conejo Valley is the perfect foodie destination with a unique assortment of delicious restaurants, unique breweries, bakeries and more.
Some of the excellent deals on existing menu items and special offerings will include:
Mouthful Eatery:
Pre-Fixe Menu ($25/per person) featuring:
- 1st Course: Choice of shrimp bisque with cognac & creme fraiche or baby mixed greens with triple creme brie, shaved radishes, candied pecans, and pomegranate vinaigrette
- 2nd Course: Chicken breast stuffed with gouda, spinach, and pistachios plus Israeli couscous with cranberries, shallots & preserved lemon
Paul Martin's American Grill:
Enjoy $45 per guest meals (tax and gratuity not included):
Starters (choice of one):
- House salad: mixed greens, tomato, red onion, avocado, lemon basil vinaigrette
- Chef's daily soup: house-made, seasonal inspiration
Main course (choice of one):
- Brick chicken: skillet-seared, herb marinated chicken, mashed potatoes, croutons, herb jus
- Alaskan halibut: miso-marinaded overnight, snow peas, seasonal vegetables, quinoa
- Southern fried New York strip: buttermilk battered, sherry black pepper gravy, mashed potatoes, garlic green beans
Dessert (choice of one):
- 5-layer chocolate cake: raspberry sauce
- Butter cake: St. Louis original, vanilla ice cream, fresh berries
Tarantula Hill Brewing Company:
- Enjoy a buffalo cauliflower appetizer – beer battered cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce served with crispy • shallots and cilantro with dijonnaise sauce on the side for $9
Tavern Tomoko & Ladyface Brewery:
- Enjoy Ladyface/Tavern Tomoko's Japanese fried chicken (Karaage) served with their own sriracha aioli • • • dipping sauce or their pretzel bites with our beer cheese sauce for $8. Pair with Ladyface craft beer!
"We are excited to host another restaurant week to encourage locals to celebrate and support our local culinary community," said President/CEO of Visit Conejo Valley, Danielle Borja. "This is the perfect time for residents and visitors to take a tour throughout the diverse and thriving food culture of Conejo Valley."
Visitors can extend their visit after dining by staying at one of the 16 lodging options for all styles and budgets. Visitors that book minimum 2-night stay at one of the 16 participating hotels in the cities of Agoura Hills and Thousand Oaks can sign up to receive a $100 Conejo Cash gift card upon hotel check-in.
To view all of the Conejo Valley Restaurant Week 2022 offers, visit https://conejo.com/restaurant-week-2022. For visitors looking for lodging, visit: https://conejo.com/stay.
ABOUT VISIT CONEJO VALLEY
Created in 2013, Visit Conejo Valley is the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, Calif. With a mission to increase overnight visitation and improve the local economy, Visit Conejo Valley promotes the region's diverse 16 lodging properties, unique outdoor recreation, bustling arts and culture scene, diverse dining and tasting experiences, providing visitors with helpful resources to make the best of their trip and "See Another Side of Southern California." To learn more about accommodations, attractions, and things to do in Conejo Valley, visit conejo.com.
