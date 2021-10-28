THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Earlier this month, Visit Conejo Valley, the official tourism marketing organization for the cities of Thousand Oaks and Agoura Hills, California, donated a check of $10,000 to the Santa Monica Mountains Fund to help with the reconstruction of Paramount Ranch, a historic, near century-old movie backlot situated within the boundaries of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area. Their donation will be matched by federal funding with another $10,000 towards the Santa Monica Mountains Fund's fundraising goal.
The historic structures at Paramount Ranch, known for its film productions over the last 100 years including HBO's "Westworld," were destroyed in the Woolsey Fire that started on November 8, 2018. This famous backlot used to feature a western-style main street and structures that served as barns, hotels, saloons and barbershops. Only the train station and a chapel built for "WestWorld" survived the fire.
"We are grateful for Visit Conejo Valley and their contribution to the Paramount Project," said Charlotte Parry, Executive Director of SAMO. "The rebuilt Paramount Ranch will be a place for creativity, imagination and new traditions in addition to celebrating two of America's greatest exports to the world: movies and national parks!"
The Santa Monica Mountains are home to the largest urban national park in America. Paramount Ranch has been owned by the National Park Service (NPS) since 1980, and the park plans to spend $12,000,000 rebuilding the historic structures, electrical and water lines and the entrance area. The new building structures will also serve as event spaces and film sets, and will be fire safe and flexible.
"On behalf of the Conejo Valley Tourism Improvement District, we are excited to help in the reconstruction of such an iconic space in our own backyard," said President/CEO of Visit Conejo Valley, Danielle Borja. "We look forward to supporting the restoration that will provide new tourism opportunities upon project completion."
To learn more about Visit Conejo Valley, visit: https://conejo.com. For more information on Paramount Ranch or to make a donation, go to: samofund.org or email Charlotte Parry: charlotteparry@samofund.org.
