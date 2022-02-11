CHAMBERSBURG, Pa., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Franklin County is a Pennsylvania treasure that has a hometown feel and upscale experiences that make for a perfect romantic escape. Lovers can retreat at one of the cozy inns or bed and breakfasts and explore many attractions nestled throughout the county.
In Chambersburg lovers are always welcome at the 1900's, hillside Inn at Ragged Edge located just a few miles East of Chambersburg's downtown, shopping and dining. Elevate romance in the Honeymoon Suite complete with a jacuzzi tub and upgrade to the Romance Package for complimentary wine, fresh flowers and a gift card to a local restaurant. Downtown, take a romantic stroll and explore art, shopping and fabulous dining. Bistro 71 is a date night favorite with a unique, seasonal menu and creative cocktails. Enjoy romantic seating on the patio terrace or inside the dim-lit lounge. Couples can catch a show at the historic Capitol Theatre featuring musical acts, tributes, comedy shows and events. Just steps away from the heart of downtown sits a trifecta of breweries (and a winery.) At TBC Brewing Company, GearHouse Brewing Co., Roy Pitz Brewing Company and JanZell Wines couples can enjoy live music, great food, craft beer and cocktails.
Mercersburg Inn offers grand elegance and secluded romance in all its luxurious rooms. Add-on the date night package to turn up the romance with chocolates, candles, wine and roses. A romantic dinner is just steps away at Byron's Dining room with exquisite meals and occasional live music. The inn is just a short drive from area attractions including, White Tail Ski Resort, James Buchanan's Birthplace State Park and the Star Theatre.
Situated on Main Street in the charming town of Waynesboro is a variety of great shopping, galleries, coffee, candy and book stores. Couples can book a stay at the 1883 Italianate Amberson House Bed & Breakfast. Among the many locally owned restaurants are Sapporo Japanese Restaurant, The Waynesburger and Christine's Café. Stop by Rough Edges Brewery and 633 Brewing Co. to wind down; there's always something exciting on tap!
Consider Fireside Pub and John-Allison Public House in Greencastle for great food or check out the Franklin Fresh Food & Dining Guide. To find more great places to stay, relax, rejuvenate, and explore during your romantic retreat view the Franklin County Visitors Guide, here.
The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to explore history, arts and architecture, recreation, natural beauty, fresh foods, and the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. Franklin County PA is located just north of the Mason Dixon Line and is an easy drive from Washington DC, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com regularly or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060 for information and 11/30 Visitors Center activities.
