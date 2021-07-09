TEMECULA, Calif., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Travelers looking for a getaway with wide-open spaces that feels far away, Temecula Valley Southern California Wine Country offers ten convincing reasons to book a summer vacation. Whether it be a family reunion or a summer escape, picturesque Temecula Valley is an ideal wine-plus destination to enjoy relaxing summer days.
1. Live Entertainment
Temecula Valley Wine Country, Old Town Temecula, and Pechanga Resort Casino have restarted their entertainment lineups featuring headliners, popular tribute bands, local musicians, and comedians. Many of the wineries and restaurants also host local musicians on a weekly basis.
Just some of the summer concerts in wine country are Jerrod Niemann on September 12 and Eli Young Band on September 24, both at Wilson Creek Winery; and Peltzer Winery will host The Killer Dueling Pianos on July 22.
Thornton Winery's popular Champagne Concert Series will resume this year on August 28, September 11-12 & 18, October 2 & 23. Musicians include Peter White & Euge Groove, Dave Koz & Friends Summer Horns, Chris Botti, RNR – Rick Braun & Richard Elliott, and Boney James. Tickets sell out quickly.
South Coast Winery Resort & Spa will continue its Jazz Concert Rhythm on the Vine on July 18 with Paul Brown & Gregg Karukas; August 1 with Brian Simpson, Steve Oliver & Will Donato; and August 15 with Michael Paulo, Adam Hawley & Darryl Williams.
Pechanga Resort Casino welcomes Hotel California – A Salute to the Eagles on August 20, Paris by Night Live Show on August 22, Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco on August 27, and Chicago on September 19.
Old Town Temecula Community Theater returns with its weekly Jazz at The Merc every Thursday, Country Live on the first and third Saturday, Speakeasy at The Merc every second Saturday, as well as special showings [Title of the Show] on July 23-25, Comedian Ace Guillen on July 31.
2. Craft Beers & Spirits
Temecula Valley produces more than wine and there are plenty of tasting rooms to fill a day of exploring. Batch Mead pours local mead and hard cider, and Galway Spirits is a small batch craft distillery that produces flavored vodka, whiskeys, and gin. Not to miss breweries are Ironfire Brewing Company, Oscar's Brewing Company, Refuge Brewery, and Stone Church Brewing.
3. Refreshing Plunges
Cool off in one of the many pools at the many lodging options, during a spa rejuvenation, or even while wine tasting. There is nothing like taking a dip in the pool when soaking in some California sunshine.
4. Wine Country
A day in wine country can begin with a hot air balloon floating over the vineyards, sipping award-winning wines while absorbing the breathtaking scenery, dining al fresco, listening to live music, walking through the vineyards, watching a beautiful sunset, then staying the night among the vines.
5. Outdoor Recreation
There are several ways for travelers to play under the open skies and scenic backdrops. Whether group or solo activities are preferred, there are plenty of choices for outdoor fun. Golf at Temecula Valley's top courses: Journey at Pechanga, Temecula Creek Golf Club, or CrossCreek Golf Club. Bicycling in Temecula Valley can be mountain biking at Vail Lake or Santa Rosa Plateau, electric biking in wine country or Old Town Temecula, or standard bicycling on the miles of trails throughout Temecula.
6. Healthy Foods
Indulge without the guilt on some of the tastiest summer menu options our creative chefs have put together. Local farm ingredients and vitamin rich foods never tasted so good. Restaurants can be found in wine country, Old Town Temecula, Pechanga Resort Casino, and around town.
Farmers Markets are open every Tuesday at Vail Headquarters, Wednesday at Promenade Temecula, and Saturdays in Old Town Temecula.
7. Cool Cocktails
Temecula Valley is known for its quality beverages and craft cocktails are no exception. Fresh, local ingredients and products are used to serve up innovative and tasty drinks at local bars, speakeasies, and restaurants. Vineyard Rose at South Coast Winery Resort & Spa is serving a Beautiful Day cocktail that includes Malfy Rosa gin, Aperol, Ruby Cuvée Tranquile, hibiscus, and lime. Avensole Winery Restaurant is featuring a Lemon Aventini which consists of grape based vodka, lemon, and dry vermouth. Devilicious Eatery serves up a Brambleweed, which is vodka, lemon juice, simple syrup, and Lejay built up over ice in a glass. Espadin's Skinny Margarita is always a hit featuring their agave syrup.
8. Old Town
Old Town Temecula is a day of fun on its own with breweries, shopping, dining, entertainment, arts, culture, and special events. Stop in Temecula Valley Museum for an overview of Temecula's history then pick up some unique made-in-Temecula products at Temecula Olive Oil Company, Temecula Lavender Company, and Old Town Spice & Tea Merchants, and grab a treat at Old Town Sweet Shop. Check performance times at Old Town Temecula Community Theater and grab dinner before the show then a night cap at Apparition Room or Thompson & Twain speakeasies.
9. Guided Tours
Wine country transportation companies, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and Old Town Temecula all offer guided tours. A look behind-the-scenes and an educational opportunity can be priceless and it definitely makes for a special memory.
10. Stay the Night
Resorts, villas, cabanas, casitas, inns, and vacation rentals are found in wine country among the rolling hills of vineyards. Visitors can also choose to stay in Downtown Old Town Temecula within walking distance of the historic district or Uptown at their favorite brand hotel, or in the peaceful canyon nestled in the foothills at Pechanga Resort Casino or Temecula Creek Inn. Accommodations can match any travelers needs and budget.
Check hotel packages to pair activities with a stay. It isn't too late to start planning a summer vacation in Temecula Valley.
