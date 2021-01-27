FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Visit Time has introduced a new virtual visiting service for social distancing and visitors who live outside a healthcare facility's geographical location. Visit Time provides a personal, life-like experience that is the next best thing to being there. With a few clicks, visitors can schedule visits online with residents and patients.
Visit Time enables family and friends to visits residents at senior living communities, nursing homes, hospitals, rehab centers, and long-term care facilities. Facilities set visiting hours and receive auto-emails of the scheduled visits. Virtual visits start automatically at the scheduled time, allowing residents to avoid contact with equipment and surfaces.
With Visit Time's Visiting Devices, residents see and hear their visitors vividly. The facility only needs to have the resident in front of the Visiting Device at the scheduled time. "We made it easy for the residents and simple for healthcare facilities to use Visit Time without worrying about the technology or the hassle of scheduling visits," David Bawarsky, CEO of Visit Time, said.
Visit Time makes it easy for family and friends to visit loved ones more often. Visitors can schedule visits for up to three months in advance and use their smartphone, tablet, or PC to communicate during the visit. Visit Time can have other family members join in on the visit. Families can celebrate special occasions, birthdays, and holidays together.
Visiting Devices are available in portable, desktop, wall-mounted, or mobile cart. Visiting Devices offer stereo sound, crystal-clear audio, and cameras that automatically track the resident's voice and face, providing perfectly framed video for all situations, whether bed, wheelchair, sitting, or standing.
With a Visit Time service plan, facilities get unlimited full-HD visits for a low monthly cost. Visit Time automates the entire virtual visiting process for the healthcare facility.
For additional information on Visit Time, visit http://www.visittime.tv
About Visit Time
Visit Time is a patent-pending, virtual visiting service exclusively for residents and patients residing in healthcare facilities. Visit Time's software and hardware devices make it easy to implement and manage virtual visits that offer a personal life-like experience for the residents.
Media Contact
David Bawarsky, Visit Time, +1 (954) 336-7878, davidb@visittime.tv
SOURCE Visit Time