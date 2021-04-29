ATLANTA, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Enterprise technology leaders in North America are ramping up investments in enterprise network infrastructure to support growing end-user demand for video applications, including IPTV content. There are among the conclusions of the "BTR-100 Executive Survey on Video Traffic and Applications on Enterprise Networks" commissioned by VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions for business, industrial and public sector applications.
"Video has emerged as a category of traffic that is streaming through enterprise networks to support mission-critical objectives of organizations across industries," says Bryan Reksten, Vice President of Marketing for VITEC.
"While it is a trend that has been gathering momentum for several years, investments have picked up significantly in the wake of COVID-19. Across major vertical industries, the survey found that aggressive investments will continue to be made through 2021," says Reksten.
"As the leaders in the public, private and non-profit sectors figure out how to best ensure productivity while driving innovation in their organizations, video applications are growing in importance," says Reksten.
In response to these trends, organizations are evaluating the resources, skillsets and core competencies that must be in place to capture the full value of video applications. They are also taking steps to ensure enterprise network capacity is available to accommodate the rise in latency-sensitive traffic.
Coming out of 2020, survey respondents report that video traffic has risen significantly, led by a growing reliance on video conferencing to facilitate collaboration in support of today's work-from-home (WFH) environment. Other video applications are also rising, including: streaming video, in-house multimedia content creation, digital signage, and security camera feeds.
Key insights and findings from VITEC's 2020 BTR-100 Executive Survey on Video Traffic and Applications on Enterprise Networks, include:
- 93% of enterprise technology executives surveyed report that video traffic in their organization is growing because of end-user demand and has required capacity upgrades to their networks.
- 89% of respondents say that COVID-19 has elevated the need to support IPTV traffic on corporate networks.
- 85% indicate that video traffic on enterprise networks contributes to the achievement of important organizational objectives.
- 85% of respondents invested more resources to manage enterprise video traffic in 2020 compared to 2019.
- 81% plan to invest more resources to support video traffic and applications on their enterprise networks in 2021 compared to 2020.
- 79% of organizations are allocating talent and personnel to managing video traffic and applications on their enterprise networks.
- 76% of organizations are using external providers (integrators, designers, etc.) to optimize the performance of video traffic and applications on enterprise networks.
- 71% of organizations are currently delivering digital signage content over their enterprise networks.
