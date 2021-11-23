MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vivid Vision will be showcased on the award-winning educational series Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid. The show depicts the stories of industry-leading organizations. The Vivid Vision segment of Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is scheduled for distribution to participating stations on November 22nd, with a twelve-month option for circulation. Additionally, Vivid Vision commissioned a high-end commercial segment which aired nationally on Fox Business Network on November 16th and will continue to air regionally throughout the month of November in the top 100 US media markets on networks such as CNBC, MSNBC, CNN, CNN Headline News, and others.
Viewpoint will highlight Vivid Vision's virtual reality software that is helping vision care professionals around the world manage patients with binocular vision dysfunctions such as convergence insufficiency, lack of stereo depth perception, and amblyopia (lazy eye). Over 40,000 patients worldwide have used the Vivid Vision system as part of their vision therapy programs.
The Vivid Vision Viewpoint segment also features Dr. Dan Fortenbacher and the team from WOW Vision Therapy in Grand Rapids, Michigan. Dr. Fortenbacher's team uses Vivid Vision in their in-office and remote vision therapy programs. One of WOW's patients, Hanah VanderMeulen, shares briefly about how strabismus impacted her life and about her successful vision therapy journey thanks to WOW Vision Therapy and their experienced team of optometrists and vision therapists.
Binocular vision problems like amblyopia (lazy eye) and strabismus (crossed eye) affect more than 1 in 20 people. Many are either unaware they have a binocular vision problem or have been told there are no options available for them. Vivid Vision's virtual reality vision therapy platform provides a powerful vision training tool for helping these patients.
About Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid
As a unique, educational platform, Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid consists of short-form Public Television stories that cover a wide range of issues and topics. The award-winning series has featured a variety of the world's most influential organizations.
Host Dennis Quaid has an array of film and television credits as an actor, director, producer and Golden Globe nominee. Quaid has been featured in numerous box office hits from "Any Given Sunday" to "Vantage Point."
About Vivid Vision
Vivid Vision Clinical is a virtual reality-based vision training platform. It is designed to let your eye doctor have absolute control over your vision training. For less complex cases, for patients who can't make it into the clinic as often as they should, or as an adjunct/follow-up vision training system, there's Vivid Vision Home. The company is focused on improving the patient experience and making vision care solutions more accessible. Vivid Vision is headquartered in San Francisco with employees across the country and distributor partners across the globe.
