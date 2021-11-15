BOSTON, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Vizsafe, Inc. today announced it has selected T-Mobile as the preferred wireless provider to connect its Health Screening and Health Pass Verification solutions over the nation's largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network. Vizsafe has also joined the T-Mobile for Business Partner Program to provide their health, safety and security solutions to enterprise customers.
As COVID-19 and new variants continue to strain the public health system, economic infrastructure, and our way of life, innovative solutions are needed that can address both the immediate and long-term impact of this pandemic, as well as other infectious diseases. Throughout this crisis, Vizsafe has been delivering the most advanced capabilities available on the market to help organizations of all sizes protect the safety of their employees and visitors while reducing health risks, processing more than 5 million transactions per month.
Vizsafe's patented Geoaware® Access products and services are proudly Made in the USA, offering a wide range of flexible options, including:
- Touchless Health Screening & Health Pass Verification Kiosks - Verifies identity credentials, scans SMART® Health Cards and measures vital signs using AI powered medical grade sensors.
- Health Pass Verification Tablets - Validates testing, vaccination credentials and SMART® Health Cards for intelligent access control.
- Self-Attestation/Symptom Checker Apps - Provides configurable health self-attestation/symptom checker forms with QR codes using web and mobile apps.
- Incident Management Dashboards & Analytics - Uses real-time web dashboards for insights, analytics and compliance reporting.
"The pursuit of health, safety and security deserves 4G LTE that covers 99% of people across the country for today and the largest, fastest and most reliable 5G network for wireless connectivity to power future innovation, which is why we didn't look any further than T-Mobile," said Peter Mottur, President and CEO of Vizsafe. "T-Mobile shares our commitment to improving public health so that we can safely get back to the life we once knew."
About Vizsafe
Vizsafe, Inc. is a leading provider of health, safety and security solutions, delivering its patented Geoaware® intelligence dashboard with location-powered mobile apps, touchless AI-driven health screening, real-time communications and incident manangement. Vizsafe's innovative technologies are proudly Made in the USA and are enabling smarter and more responsive communities globally. Their platform is HIPAA compliant and has been awarded SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, supporting the most demanding safety, security and risk management applications.
For more information, please visit: https://www.vizsafe.com
SMART(TM) and the SMART logo is a trademark of The Children's Medical Center Corporation. Used with permission.
