PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Despite global uncertainty in 2021, vMOX, a pure-play provider of managed mobility services, saw a 21% increase in their corporate mobile lines under management which led to another record year in performance for the company. vMOX saved clients on average 31% of their wireless spend, had a 35% increase in employee headcount, launched a reseller partner program for Managed Service Providers, and added an automated solution to support the onboarding and offboarding of employees and their mobile devices. The company also reinforced its commitment to information security with successful ISO 270001 audits across the company.
"I'm really proud of the team and the tremendous value we were able to deliver to clients in 2021. Given the talent shortage, supply chain disruptions and security threats, it was a challenging year for many businesses. As a result, we did our best to ensure our priorities and investments reflected our clients' most pressing needs," said David Gardner, president and chief executive officer, at vMOX. "We have the best people, processes and technology to capitalize on our next phase of growth in 2022. vMOX will continue to focus on helping our clients reach their mobility goals, building innovative solutions and taking market share."
Notable 2021 vMOX accomplishments:
- Experienced 21% year-over-year growth in corporate mobile lines under management and welcomed customers from industries such as construction and engineering, healthcare, travel and hospitality, real estate, and software and technology.
- Saved clients on average 31% of their wireless spend.
- Had a 98% client retention rate.
- Maintained an Excellent rating for their Net Promoter Score of 67 compared to the industry average of 42 for IT services.
- Expanded its already robust partner referral network and launched a comprehensive reseller program for Managed Service Providers.
- Successfully completed ISO 270001 audits across IT, Finance, Operations, Legal, HR and Product departments.
- Added a comprehensive employee lifecycle management solution which leverages workflow automation to support the onboarding and offboarding of employees and their mobile devices.
- Extended its device reverse logistics capabilities to enable more streamlined, automated and secure end-of-life management for corporate-owned smartphones and tablets.
- Increased employee headcount by over 35% to support the growing customer base and continued investments in software and systems.
- Grew its leadership team with key hires such as Andrea Libey, Director of Marketing and Keisha Morton, Director of Human Resources, to oversee and guide the company's market, culture, and organizational growth strategies.
- Debuted a new brand identity and Declare Mobile VictorySM tagline that captures the company's unique value and reflects the future vision, strategy, and direction.
- Announced as a Fierce Telecom 2021 Innovation Award Finalist in the Business Services Category for Financial Management (Cost Optimization) for Enterprise Mobility.
- Recognized as a Recommended Vendor by analyst firm Amalgam Insights in their CIO's Guide for Managing Wireless Expenses in 2021.
For more information on vMOX's enterprise mobility management services and open job opportunities, visit vmox.com.
###
About vMOX
vMOX is a pure-play managed mobility services (MMS) provider that enables enterprises to declare victory over complex IT challenges. We automate, innovate, and optimize throughout the entire device lifecycle so you can achieve greater outcomes with less expense, effort, risk, and waste. Advanced software, specialized integrations and intelligent automation are complemented by expert services and support in a single solution. It's a win for every enterprise. To learn more, visit vmox.com.
Media Contact
Andrea Libey, vMOX, 646-891-5435, alibey@vmox.com
SOURCE vMOX