FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and MIAMI, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Selektaa the "World's Virtual Turntable" allows you to become the DJ you always wanted to be. Selektaa gives clash participants 60 seconds each to battle it out on a live video streaming virtual stage, spinning the best songs from their crate (playlist). Would-be DJ's get plugged into the latest hits, hear undiscovered gems from unknown artist or simply reminisce of that old school summer with all the greatest hits. Selektaa is here to fit your social circles musical needs.
- Choose from 2-4 players.
- Invite friends to watch and vote.
- Pick your artist, genre, and era.
- Select from 1- 15 songs to load your crate (playlist).
- Let's clash!
Selektaa has transformed the Jamaican art of the sound clash into a revolutionary experience for music lovers of all genres and ages! The groundbreaking application is an easy-to-use platform that gives music lovers and devout clash enthusiasts the quintessential Jamaican sound system clashing experience for all genres.
Voilà Entertainment, LLC (Voilà) through its distinctly unique applications finds value in areas overlooked by the traditional internet application companies and has pledged to create apps that excite, engage, and energize. Recognizing the isolation brought on by the current world posture, Voilà set out to create a product that fosters human reconnection, brings optimal entertainment, and provides a much-needed injection of fun. Voilà, Selektaa!
When asked what is next from Voilà Entertainment LLC, CEO and Co-Founder Marlon A. Onias quips, "The digital application landscape has created fertile ground for those with a pioneering spirit and great determination to provide value where overlooked. Selektaa is just the first. We will continue to expertly create digital solutions that will push the boundaries of what we can all do with technology."
Music lovers on the Selektaa platform state, "They would not dare spend this holiday season without having a family music clash."
Download Selektaa now on the Apple Store or Get it on Google Play Store.
Happy Holidays, and a great clashing experience to all from Voilà Entertainment, LLC
SELEKTAA, RUN DI TUNE!!!
For more information, please visit https://selektaa.com. You can also send inquiries to info@selektaa.com. For the latest updates on the app, follow us @SelektaaApp on Instagram.
