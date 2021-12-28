BOSTON, Dec.28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Modeled after the booming entertainment streaming industry, Volute is outfitting business schools with a lifelong learning solution that re-engages alumni and past participants of executive and professional programs, and extends access to all employees of the school's client companies, while creating an untapped subscription revenue stream for the school – something that has never been done before.
Volute is expanding its partnerships with world-class business schools and recently partnered with the largest consortium of executive education providers, made up of more than 100 business schools. "We're reinventing lifelong learning with technology and a business model that supports professionals on the job with on-demand access to peers, faculty, and industry leaders," says Michael Croft, Founder and CEO of Volute. "There's so much content out there, we're prioritizing people over content."
According to Croft, Volute complements any Learning Management System (LMS) because it's not an LMS. "Volute picks up where those programs end." Croft continues, "Extending ongoing and personalized learning to your workplace means having a social support network with you, outside the classroom, to answer specific questions and solve challenges as they relate to your job."
Volute is a full service provider, offering the technology, business model, and the design team, for business schools to broaden their reach and value as lifelong learning hubs. Volute makes this a reality through microlearning 'Series', which gets its namesake from popular streaming services like Netflix and Disney Plus, and comes complete with Watch Parties and After Parties.
Volute is putting an active lifelong learning community at the fingertips of thousands of professionals in 2022 by way of its unique platform and app, and is expanding on its capabilities with their own livestream technology. "These investments reinforce our mission to empower business schools with scalable, on-demand and ongoing personalized learning in a revolutionary, yet familiar social form," says Croft.
