KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VoteSharp, a non-partisan, web-based tool for tracking voter information used by political candidates, elected officials, and organizations, is responding to the call to impeach former President Trump by offering a free VoteSharp membership to all minority party legislators who voted in favor of impeachment.
"I've made tough votes and been penalized for representing my district instead of leadership's dictates. You shouldn't lose access to data because you voted your conscience. Don't let those working to defeat you use your own data to do it. As a non-partisan tool, VoteSharp is beholden to our subscribers - YOU own the data and decide where it goes."
VoteSharp bridges partisan divides by helping candidates build relationships with voters beyond party affiliation. We empower political candidates with a quick and easy way to not only track specific conversations they have with voters during their term and on the campaign trail, but to communicate information tailored to their constituents' interests.
"Good public service IS a good campaign, which means every constituent interaction is a campaign touch. If you're waiting until September to track those touches, you're missing the most important 22-46 months between elections when voters are telling you what's important… Before you're asking for their vote."
Elected in 2002 to the first of three terms in the Kansas House of Representatives, Sharp's own campaigns were built on clipboards, spreadsheets, and an email list. From years of campaign experience and public service, she knew the need for an easy and affordable way to track everyday constituent communication for instant recall on a doorstep. VoteSharp launched in 2011 and has grown into a web-based solution used across the country.
A demonstration of VoteSharp can be found here: http://www.votesharp.biz
A constituent communications tool designed for legislative and local elected officials and candidates. In these races, both candidates and incumbents need good voter data that's affordable and easy to use. Your constituent cheat sheet in the palm of your hand - when and where you need it most.
