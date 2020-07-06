SAN DIEGO, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unified Communications company VOXOX today announced the launch of "The Comeback Small Business Radio Show"—a radio show and podcast hosted by veteran corporate communications, business psychology, and marketing strategy expert, and VOXOX EVP of Strategy & Marketing, Staci Wallace. The show, which is broadcast weekly on Saturday at 6 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Central Time on THE ANSWER FM 96.1 / AM 1170, showcases stories from notable business leaders, who discuss their "secret sauce" marketing strategies and how they turned adversity and hardship into an epic comeback story that has empowered them to build a life and business they love.
"Small businesses are the lifeblood of our economy, and small business owners are ready and hungry to stage their own epic comeback," said Staci Wallace. "'The Comeback Small Business Radio Show' is a powerful example of how, time and time again, brave entrepreneurs face set-backs only to emerge with a comeback story that causes them to rethink their strategy and hit the reset button on their idea so that greater impact can occur," she said.
The goal of the radio show and podcast is to provide a platform for powerful business success stories to inspire and empower other small business owners who are going through their own personal and business challenges while trying to grow their big ideas. The radio show provides actionable tips, advice, and first-hand accounts of the ability to thrive in the midst of adversity in business, relationships, and life.
Past guests include Carla Shellis, founder of Bochy's Place, a safe-house dedicated to the restoration of human trafficking victims, who shared her story of how owning, operating, and selling five restaurants prepared her to fulfill a greater life purpose, and Alvin Hope Johnson, President of Hope Housing Foundation (HOPE) and Assertive Management Group, LLC, whose privately owned property management firm has established over 1,300 affordable housing units. "The Comeback Small Business Radio Show" team has a full lineup of inspirational guests for its fall season of shows, sure to inform, impress and inspire listeners. Although "The Comeback Small Business Radio Show" guests all have unique stories, they share one vital thread in common: their setbacks have taught them valuable life-lessons—that in turn gave them the business acumen needed to run successful, purpose-driven businesses that are making a difference in the world.
To find out more about, listen to, or become a guest on "The Comeback Small Business Radio Show," visit https://comeback.voxdirect.com.
