LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- VURBL, the free streaming audio platform for all audio types, including user generated audio across hundreds of categories, has entered an agreement with DAX as the exclusive third-party direct reseller of VURBL audio inventory in the United States.
DAX, owned by Global, the Media and Entertainment group, specializes in audio advertising sales and the company's North American division, will oversee the sales transactions. VURBL joins DAX's U.S. roster alongside streaming platforms including TuneIn, Cumulus Broadcast, AccuRadio and Audiomack. In addition, DAX podcast publishers in the U.S. include Action Park Media and BreakBeat Media.
"DAX is thrilled to add the innovative VURBL app and its inventory to our roster of publishers," said Les Hollander, CEO, DAX North America. "VURBL's ability to aggregate and democratize audio inventory in a brand safe, measurable environment will make a welcome addition to our stable of publishers."
"VURBL is equally excited to have the powerhouse of DAX to help bring Vurbl's programmatic audio ad inventory to market and increase the monetization opportunities for our creators, bringing us closer to realizing our potential to become the one of the largest audio streaming platforms for creators and listeners in the world," said Audra Gold, CEO and Founder of VURBL.
About Vurbl:
Vurbl is a creator-first, free streaming audio platform for all audio types, including user generated audio, across hundreds of categories. Vurbl is revolutionizing the way people distribute and listen to audio-centric information across the web. Just like YouTube, Vurbl allows content creators to upload, earn subscribers and monetize their work. Audra Gold founded Vurbl in 2020 with the idea of a different and unique streaming site solely for audio creators. Vurbl's website can be found at https://vurbl.com/. Follow Vurbl on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.
About DAX US:
DAX is a pioneering digital audio advertising exchange connecting brands with audiences at scale across music, radio and podcasts. Advertisers on DAX can reach more than 100 million listeners through impactful formats, smart targeting and award-winning effectiveness tools. Premium publisher brands on DAX include TuneIn, LiveXLive powered by Slacker Radio, AccuRadio, Urban One and CUMULUS MEDIA. Global, the Media & Entertainment group launched DAX in the US in 2017.
About Global:
Global is one of the world's leading Media & Entertainment groups. Europe's largest radio company, Global is home to respected, national market leading media brands broadcasting across the UK on DAB & FM and around the world on Global Player, including Capital, Heart, Classic FM, LBC, LBC News, Global's Newsroom, Smooth, Radio X, Capital XTRA and Gold. Global Player allows listeners to enjoy all of Global's radio brands, award-winning podcasts, and expertly curated playlists, in one place in app, on web and on smart speakers.
Global is also one of the leading Outdoor companies in both the UK & Europe, with over 253,000 sites reaching 95% of the UK population. Global's extensive and diverse outdoor portfolio encompasses Transport for London's Underground network, almost all major UK airports including Gatwick, the UK's largest portfolio of roadside posters and premium digital screens in prime locations, as well as the UK's largest network of buses including all major cities.
On-air, on Global Player and with our outdoor platforms combined, Global reaches 51 million individuals across the UK every week, including 25 million on the radio alone. Global created and operates DAX (Digital Ad Exchange), the market leader in digital audio advertising and a pioneering platform in programmatic outdoor advertising. The company headquarters is in London's iconic Leicester Square. Ashley Tabor-King OBE is Founder & Executive President, Stephen Miron is Group CEO, Lord Allen is Chairman and James Rea is Director of Broadcasting. Ashley Tabor-King created Global in 2007.
