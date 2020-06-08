WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuse, leading vapor brand from R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company (RJRVC), congratulates its partner Arrow McLaren SP (AMSP) for placing 9th with No. 7 and 12th with No. 5 cars in the Genesys 300 in Fort Worth, TX this past weekend. This event marked the first live race of the 2020 INDYCAR season.
"It was exciting to see the AMSP car on the track last weekend as we celebrate our partnership with the team. We are inspired by their commitment to performance and how they're accelerating towards their goals," says Leila Medeiros, U.S. Head of Vuse. "Just like Vuse is committed to its mission of bringing quality alternative products to adult nicotine consumers."
Brand plans to bring "Ultimate Pit Stop" to fans at future races
Given the delayed season, both Vuse and AMSP teams have been adjusting and planning to bring premium activations to age 21+ adult nicotine consumers, in the safest way, when races allow fans to participate.
Vuse's "Ultimate Pit Stop" will feature engaging opportunities for adult nicotine consumers to experience race-themed activities while learning more about a U.S. leading vapor brand. This may include race simulators, engraving stations for Vuse Alto products, moderated updates from the track, and more.
In addition to complying with all state and local restrictions on gatherings, the team will be implementing significant cleaning and public-gathering protocols. Upgraded safety measures at the Vuse brand experience include:
- All seats and surfaces will be wiped down with disinfectants between each use.
- Guests will be given gloves to wear when using the race simulator.
- Floor markings will be placed to encourage use of 6ft social distance.
- Several complimentary hand sanitizing stations will be found throughout the space.
- Directional signage and arrows will be placed to encourage one-way travel through the space.
- Guests will be given face masks upon entering the space.
"While we want to bring the best brand experience to races, our priority will be keeping our environment safe for both employees and adult nicotine consumers," says Medeiros. "We are taking recommendations from local and public health authorities so all can enjoy our brand while feeling comfortable in the space."
The Vuse brand promotion is part of a broader enhanced partnership deal between British American Tobacco (BAT), RJRVC's ultimate parent Group, and McLaren, following a successful first year of global partnership with the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, of which BAT is a Principal Partner.
The partnership is rooted in a shared passion for excellence in technology, innovation, and design. Arrow McLaren SP and RJRVC also have best practice processes, innovation, and respective industry expertise in common.
About Vuse/R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company:
The Vuse brand combines tobacco expertise with innovative technology to provide adult nicotine consumers with alternatives to traditional tobacco products. Vuse products are marketed in the United States by R.J. Reynolds Vapor Company ("RJRVC"), an operating company of Reynolds American Inc., a member of the British American Tobacco Group. RJRVC remains committed to responsibly marketing Vuse products.
About Arrow McLaren SP
The name Arrow McLaren SP marks a new chapter for our team, as three determined entities – Arrow Electronics, Schmidt Peterson Motorsports and McLaren Racing – join forces with the combined goal to challenge for success. Arrow McLaren SP fields two cars in the 2020 NTT INDYCAR SERIES: the No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Pato O'Ward and the No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet piloted by Oliver Askew. Fernando Alonso will compete for the team at the Indy 500 in the No. 66 Ruoff Mortgage Arrow McLaren SP Chevrolet.
About British American Tobacco:
British American Tobacco Group (BAT) is one of the world's leading, multi-category consumer goods organizations, that provides tobacco and nicotine products to millions of consumers around the world. It employs over 55,000 people, with market leadership in over 55 countries and factories in 48. Its Strategic Portfolio is made up of its global cigarette brands and an increasing range of potentially reduced-risk products, comprising vapour and tobacco heating products, as well as traditional and modern oral products.
