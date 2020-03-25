NEW YORK, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., has teamed up with curated beauty news provider, BeautyMatter, to host a webinar on COVID-19 Crisis Communications. The free webinar will take place on Thursday, March 26th at 2:00pm ET and be presented by 5WPR's top crisis communications expert, Ronn Torossian, and President of Consumer PR, Dara A. Busch. The two will be discussing crisis communications for consumer brands during these turbulent times and sharing their up-to-the minute challenges and solutions.
"We're looking forward to working with BeautyMatter and providing their readers with real life scenarios and solutions to help them get through these tough times," said Dara A. Busch, President, Consumer Practice at 5W Public Relations. "This is going to be a great opportunity for CEOs and business owners to get timely information and ask their questions."
"The Coronavirus is impacting all of us and while we navigate the new normal, businesses also need to be ready for things to be different on the other side of this pandemic," said Kelly Kovack Founder and CEO of BeautyMatter. "Knowledge is power and our goal is to use our platform to share information from experts, answer questions and facilitate conversations through a series of webinars that focus on helping the beauty community move forward."
5WPR's crisis communications practice specializes in highly-charged issues and crisis management for companies and individuals facing unanticipated difficulties in the marketplace. The firm has handled a broad spectrum of issues including IPO's, business and personal litigation, product recalls, trade disputes, environmental problems, warranty and product liability claims, executive scandals, miss-informed publics, sexual harassment, labor issues, criminal indictments, and a variety of sensitive domestic and international political issues.
About BeautyMatter
BeautyMatter was born from Founder Kelly Kovack's desire to provide a fresh voice to a beauty industry hungry for more content from her perspective, and through her lens. Their aim is to fill the void, connect the dots, and provide an informed, analytical, and compelling point of view. BeautyMatter loves to explore limits and blur the boundaries, offering highly curated news and original content by thought leaders and beauty insiders.
About 5W Public Relations
5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Food & Beverage, Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.
Media Contact
Ronn Torossian
rtorossian@5wpr.com / 212-999-5585