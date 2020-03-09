LAS VEGAS, March 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WagerTalk Media is taking its hit studio show 'Bet on It' on the road for college basketball's big dance.
'Bet on It LIVE' will broadcast live from the Bleacher Report Studio at Caesars Palace Race and Sports Book on Monday, March 16 from noon to 3 p.m. PST.
Host Kelly Stewart will lead a panel of professional bettors as they discuss the sides and totals for every game of the upcoming college basketball tournament. Stewart will be joined by Marco D'Angelo, Gianni the Greek and Ralph Michaels, as well as special guests, including Minty Bets and professional handicappers Drew Martin, Bryan Leonard and Teddy Covers. Stewart, who is also Director of Media Relations at WagerTalk, is thrilled with the success that 'Bet on It' has seen since its inception.
"In its inaugural year, 'Bet on It' has superseded expectations," Stewart said. "This partnership with Caesars Palace will increase production value, which will provide an even better product for our audience."
Debuting in September 2019, 'Bet on It' is one of the most watched sports betting shows in the United States. The show's success has been the catalyst behind the growth of WagerTalk TV, which has 48,000 YouTube subscribers and more than 48 million minutes watched on the platform in 2019.
John Adamczak, COO of WagerTalk Media, is excited to bring WagerTalk's relatively-new venture to one of Las Vegas' exemplary properties.
"In 1997 I went to Las Vegas for the first time and attended a Caesars Palace football party. Fast forward to 2020 and I will once again be staying at Caesars Palace, but this time to watch our company host a live college basketball show. It is incredibly exciting and humbling at the same time."
WagerTalk Media co-founder and 'Bet on It' contributor Marco D'Angelo says that viewers should expect to learn betting angles for the opening games, as well as advice on betting props, futures and bracket pool strategy.
"WagerTalk Media is proud to be working with the iconic Caesars Palace in Las Vegas," D'Angelo said. "This partnership will open the doors to even more sports betting shows from the WagerTalk team."
Founded in July 2015, WagerTalk's team of writers, handicappers and personalities create sports betting content across the glove and provide real time Vegas odds from top rated legal U.S. sportsbooks. WagerTalk Media produces a daily radio show from ESPN Las Vegas, daily video content for a variety of platforms and a series of podcasts.
In August 2018, WagerTalk announced the acquisition of SportsMemo, which is one of the nation's top resources for sports betting and handicapping information. In June 2019, WagerTalk announced the acquisition of The Gold Sheet, which is the country's longest-running sports betting newsletter dating back to 1957.
Media Contact:
Missy Mitchell, (800) 958-7452
WagerTalk Media 10120 W. Flamingo Rd Suite 4-255 Las Vegas NV 89147