SACRAMENTO, Calif., Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- When thinking of women's suffrage, most listeners may conjure an image of women picketing the White House with a sign that says, "Mr. President - How long must women wait for liberty?"
Over the course of 11 episodes, candid interviews with today's prominent suffrage scholars reveal that there was nothing passive about the women who "waited" for liberty. They bust this myth, and several other misconceptions, by sharing the stories of courage and creativity of women who spent over a century fighting for not only the right to vote - but to be voted for - and give women a voice in politics.
Listeners can access the podcast at https://open.spotify.com/show/0EKsHIYT6nroVlxtXAl41g?si=qtCSVs-2Tq6qWtiLaABgqA
As Dr. Martha S. Jones says, "The vote is not and never is the whole story."
In a podcast that is so much more than chronological accounts, Waiting For Liberty invites listeners to grapple with our modern reflections of history. Host Maggie Hart asks tough questions about women in America, effective activism, and how we celebrate the centennial given the racism and other problematic elements of the movement.
Our scholars give poignant commentary on how the suffrage movement still affects us today - especially in a year that gave us a global pandemic, Black Lives Matter protests, and Kamala Harris' historic VP nomination. It's the perfect time to reflect on women's political history in the United States, marking modern victories while also recognizing that many women and people of color are still "waiting for liberty" when it comes to voting and representation.
